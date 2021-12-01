CūtisCare Celebrates Health & Healing For The Holidays - Commits to Providing Next Generation of Outpatient & Inpatient Wound Care in 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare USA , a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is focusing our efforts this December to encourage the communities we work with to celebrate health and healing this holiday season. For those with chronic wounds, the holidays can prove to be challenging. From trying to eat right and adhering to medical appointments, the added stress of the holidays can interrupt wound care treatments. With a mission in the marketplace to provide the next generation of outpatient and inpatient wound care, CūtisCare is committed to serving the at-risk population of patients with severe wounds and prioritizing their wound care treatment in 2021 and beyond.

Celebrate Health & Healing For The Holidays - Infection and limb loss are a real threat for wound care patients. CūtisCare Commits to Providing Next Generation of Outpatient & Inpatient Wound Care in 2022.

CūtisCare advocates for the necessary and essential care for wound care patients. Infection and limb loss are a real threat for this vulnerable patient population; without proper treatment, these patients can end up in the emergency room or get admitted, which is not advantageous for hospitals. Working side by side with our partners, providing wound care procedures that are infection-sparing, limb and lifesaving. These procedures are essential and will reduce wound patients' potential for needing other hospital services such as operative intervention or amputation, which require prolonged hospitalization.

CūtisCare offers hospitals customized management solutions to begin providing next level care for their patients. Committed to the growth and success of each hospital or physician practice, CūtisCare provides the following beyond wound management:

Demographic analysis

Strategic marketing plan

Design and development of materials describing the use of hyperbaric medicine in the treatment of chronic wounds

Provide robust community outreach tools, brochures, case studies for physician outreach.

Develop and implement social strategy (DTC)

Digital promotion of programs – web presence, SEO, words, Etc.

National Hyperbaric Aware campaign https://hyperbaricaware.com/

Medical Advisory Board Support and mentorship

Visit cutiscare.com, as well as our social media channels, throughout the month of December to access educational resources highlighting ways to celebrate health for the holidays, more information regarding the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or even to find a CutisCare Wound Care Center of Excellence.

About CūtisCare

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com or CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Kelly Caceres, (904) 446-0708, kcaceres@cutiscareusa.com

Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Management (PRNewsfoto/CutisCare LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CutisCare LLC