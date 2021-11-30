ZA Group launches new corporate website expands direct to consumer Brands

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group (OTCPink:ZAAG) announces that it has relaunched its corporate website with a new look and new corporate vision. ZA Group is a brand development company focused on acquiring direct to consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors. Our goal is to take these brands to the next level whether we own, license or manage them.

NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of surf, skate, trail running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories.

NFID selectively collaborates with artists and influencers that bring authenticity and credibility to the brand.

www.NFID.com

Forever Brands owns the license for Casa Zeta-Jones brand to develop a new online women's shaving regiment. Subscription-based product line with a custom designed handle and cartridge system, pre-care products, exclusive shaving products and some of the best after care products on the market today. The Casa Zeta-Jones brand will transcend what is often considered a chore to a more pampering and lush women's shaving experience.

