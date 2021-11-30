The agency selects a 34-acre mountainside property for their Denver presence to build upon the growth of their local client partners and help brands all over the country discover their greater purpose.

Purpose-Driven Branding Agency, Johnson & Sekin, Expands their Footprint to Denver with the Launch of Camp Purpose The agency selects a 34-acre mountainside property for their Denver presence to build upon the growth of their local client partners and help brands all over the country discover their greater purpose.

DALLAS and DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Sekin , a purpose-driven branding and advertising agency creating impact for brands and causes, announced today their expansion to the Denver region with the launch of Camp Purpose , an immersive workshop experience tailored around the discovery of purpose for brands, teams, and organizations. Located on the mountainside in Pine, Colorado, the 34-acre property, known as Meadow Creek, will serve as Johnson & Sekin's first-ever satellite office outside of Dallas and as the off-site location for teams from around the country to travel to and experience Camp Purpose.

Camp Purpose is an immersive workshop experience tailored around the discovery of purpose for brands, teams, and organizations located on the mountainside in Pine, Colorado.

"We are incredibly proud to be making this investment in the Denver region," said Chris Sekin, co-founder of Johnson & Sekin. "For more than twelve years, we've brought purpose-driven campaigns to life for our national and local partners, their employees, and customers. Camp Purpose allows us to scale that impact to more companies, enabling teams and individuals to do their best and most fulfilling work in their career and in life."

Part experiential retreat and part strategic brainstorm, Camp Purpose is a defining experience where leaders and team members connect for multiple consecutive days at Meadow Creek. Camp Purpose is led by an experienced branding and positioning team that coordinates a custom multi-day experience for teams to get a fresh perspective, create new connections, and walk away inspired to build a better future.

"The world looks different today because the pandemic changed all of us," said Kat Kornegay, chief purpose officer at Johnson & Sekin. "Camp Purpose offers a new approach to company impact, employee culture, and social issues through guided conversations and creates a space where people can speak their minds freely. We've spent our careers helping organizations find their purpose and we have seen firsthand the impact that defining purpose can have on a growing business. We are excited to launch this new offering and expand our purpose-driven impact and reach around the world."

Founded in 2008, Johnson & Sekin has built a trusted name in the advertising industry through their award-winning work with big-name brands such as Caliber Collision, JCPenney, Fossil, and Chili's. The agency has also led initiatives to raise awareness for the American Heart Association, The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, Genesis Women's Shelter, and the National Down Syndrome Society. Their expansion to Denver follows the agency's growing presence in the Colorado region, working with brands like Local Hive Honey, Butterfly Pavilion, and Boyer's Coffee to create a more sustainable future.

About Johnson & Sekin

Johnson & Sekin is a purpose-driven advertising agency focused on helping brands articulate and amplify their purpose, both internally and externally. Led by distinguished creatives, Kent Johnson and Chris Sekin, the agency channels a passion for people, purpose, and unexpected ideas to fulfill its mission of growing good. Founded in 2008, Johnson & Sekin has become a trusted name in the advertising industry, earning countless awards for their work driving impact across a variety of industries including consumer packaged goods, restaurants, automotive, arts & entertainment, higher education, and nonprofits. For more information, visit johnsonandsekin.com .

