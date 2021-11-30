ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is teaming up with iAccess Life and SP+ to launch a survey designed to make parking environments more accessible. Beginning in December 2021, parkers in Atlanta can scan QR codes at select ADA parking spaces and rate their parking experiences. Feedback from each survey will be aggregated to allow all parties involved, including the City of Atlanta, to understand how well the current infrastructure supports the ADA community. The survey is open to anyone who wants to participate. To see where signs are located and to learn more about the pilot, visit www.iaccess.life/ or email info@iaccess.life.

Passport & iAccess Life survey to create safer, more accessible parking in Atlanta.

Parkers can locate the unique QR codes on ADA parking spaces across the City of Atlanta's on-street parking program. After a user parks their vehicle, they simply scan the code using their smartphone and are prompted to fill out a survey. The survey questions are designed to rate each ADA space and include questions such as, "How easy was it to locate an ADA parking space?" and "How easy was it to access the sidewalk?"

"This program is a great example of how parking technology can facilitate communication between a group of participants and a municipality to ensure parking programs are effectively serving the entire community," says VP of Channel Partnerships at Passport, Jason Sutton. "Passport is overjoyed to partner on this initiative and to expand parking accessibility in a meaningful, equitable way."

Brandon Winfield, CEO and Co-Founder of iAccess Life, saw an opportunity to leverage the partnership with Passport by bringing in the City of Atlanta and SP+, the company that operates the City's ATLPlus parking program. "Our goal is to make parking easier and more accessible for everyone, and the best place to start is to hear from the community members themselves," he explains. "We are thrilled to start this program in our hometown of Atlanta and look forward to expanding the program to gather insights and make improvements in cities across the country."

Based in Atlanta, iAccess Life is a mobile app that lets users with disabilities rate, review and research the places they visit regularly to easily ensure that the space is accessible and can accommodate their needs. In 2020, the company plugged into Passport's digital mobility platform to enable users to pay for parking directly through their application. iAccess Life expects to launch the survey in more cities later this year and during 2022.

"The City of Atlanta believes the ability to accommodate disabled persons is essential to the quality of life for people in the City of Atlanta," says Calvin Watts, City of Atlanta's Parking Director. "The feedback we collect from this program will allow us to make purposeful changes to foster a safer, more inclusive place for our residents and visitors."

More than 800 cities trust Passport's digital platform to manage parking and mobility infrastructure, helping create more livable, equitable communities. To learn more, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

