Pacific Oaks President Jack Paduntin, D.B.A., Appointed to AICCU Executive Committee

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jack Paduntin has been selected to the Executive Committee of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU). He brings to the Executive Committee more than 20 years of experience in higher education.

Dr. Paduntin, who will serve a two-year term from 2021-2023, joins a group of 17 California college and university presidents, as well as six non-president members.

As an immigrant from Thailand, Dr. Paduntin has a unique perspective of what it means to pursue higher education while persevering through culture and language challenges. This perspective dictates how he approaches his leadership role at Pacific Oaks College.

"Supporting the success of students that have followed a similar path as I did is very meaningful and rewarding to me," Dr. Paduntin said. "I am looking forward to bringing this viewpoint to the Executive Committee as we strive to positively influence higher education in California."

Dr. Paduntin started his academic career as assistant professor of management at Brescia College in Kentucky. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including associate dean at California State University, San Bernardino; vice president of institutional research and assessment at National University; president at National University International; and vice president and chief of staff at John F. Kennedy University in Northern California.

As the association's governing board, the AICCU Executive Committee oversees its agenda on higher education policy, petitions for support of the association's initiatives and supervises operations. The AICCU is comprised of 86 private, nonprofit colleges and universities throughout California, and is the focal point of state policy concerning legislation affecting member institutions.

About Pacific Oaks College

Through its unique progressive approach to teaching and learning, Pacific Oaks College offers an environment where perspectives and experiences play an integral part in students' educational journey.

A non-profit, accredited higher education institution with campuses in Pasadena and San Jose, offsite cohorts, and online program offerings, Pacific Oaks offers teacher credentialing preparation as well as bachelor's and master's programs in a variety of fields, including education, early childhood education, human development, psychology, social work, marriage and family therapy, and business and management. Pacific Oaks College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities (HACU).

