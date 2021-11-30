Hudock Employment Law Group's Rob Hudock Selected as Leader in Law Award Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment litigation law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that its Founding Shareholder Robert Hudock has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards recognize prominent attorneys "for their exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"It's an honor to be recognized and included alongside respected attorneys from across Southern California, in all areas of practice," said Hudock.

Hudock is a deeply experienced litigator with over 20 years of practice. He has devoted his career to employment law for businesses and spent several years in "Big Law" before starting his own employment defense firm. Hudock was drawn to the "human side" of employment law, helping his employer clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues and sparing them the angst of conflict and worry.

Known for his careful case analysis and preparation, thoughtful counsel, and leadership skills, Hudock is a disciplined advocate and tenacious litigator for his clients, and regularly finds creative solutions for legal problems deemed "lost causes" by others. His experience includes representing employers in wage and hour matters, wrongful termination, and claims involving harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Named a 'Top Litigator' in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Hudock is involved in several professional associations and community organizations. He is the past Chair of the San Fernando Valley Counseling Center Board of Directors and regularly volunteers for charity events, such as the Special Olympics and Challenged Athletes programs. Hudock is also an active member of ACG-LA, SHRM, and PIHRA-LA.

This year Hudock was recognized by LA Times Magazine as a "Legal Visionary" and won the "Best of Los Angeles" Award for best employment defense law firm. Hudock earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Connecticut.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, Employee Leave, Workplace Management, Employment Agreements. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

