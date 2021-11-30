Dada Group and Jiajiayue Group Launch Online and Offline Chile E-commerce Festival

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform and Jiajiayue Group, a whole-supply-chain and multi-format comprehensive retailer in China, jointly launched the Online and Offline Chile E-commerce Festival, which was announced at the Sixth Chile Week held by Chilean Embassy to China in Beijing. Huijian He, Vice President of Dada Group and General Manager at JDDJ, and Zhiyi Wang, General Manager of International Trade at Jiajiayue Group, were invited to attend the event.

A Dada delivery rider at the opening ceremony of Sixth Chile Week

During the Online and Offline Chile E-commerce Festival, Jiajiayue Group's nationwide offline stores are the main channels for customers to purchase Chile products and Dada Group's JDDJ becomes the only cooperative online on-demand retail platform for the event. Through the omni-channel marketing campaign, the Festival brings high-quality and convenient Chilean products to customers. At the opening ceremony of Sixth Chile Week, a Dada rider delivered Chilean featured products, such as cherries and wine, to the event's guests.

Huijian He, Vice President of Dada Group and General Manager at JDDJ, said, "The Chile E-commerce Festival is held online and offline simultaneously for the first time. We are honored that JDDJ becomes the only cooperative on-demand retail platform for this event. Together with Jiajiayue Group, we will launch online and offline marketing campaign and bring consumers with the upgraded shopping experience of 'online ordering, home delivery within one hour'."

Zhiyi Wang, General Manager of International Trade at Jiajiayue Group, said, "During the Online and Offline Chile E-commerce Festival, nearly 1,000 Jiajiayue's offline stores nationwide and the JDDJ platform will promote imported products from Chile simultaneously. We will jointly bring more high-quality and convenient Chilean products, such as cherries and blueberries to Chinese consumers, and cheer up for the Sixth Chile Week!"

Dada Group and Jiajiayue Group have established close partnership since September 2019. More than 180 Jiajiayue's offline stores have launched on JDDJ platform, covering 14 provinces and regions in China, including Beijing, Shandong, and Inner Mongolia. Leveraging the platform's strengths, JDDJ helps Jiajiayue promote its digitalization and online operations in terms of online traffic, marketing, order fulfilment, and product management, increasing online sales and customer base.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Jiajiayue Group

Jiajiayue Group Co., Ltd was founded in June 1981. As a multi-format retailing enterprise with a complete supply chain based in Shandong Province, Jiajiayue mainly specializes in hypermarket and supermarket chain business which is supported by regional Distribution Centers, assured by modern agricultural bases and food processing centers, featured with operation of fresh products. In Dec 2016, JJY became a listed company on the main board of Shanghai Stock Exchange and has officially landed on capital market.

