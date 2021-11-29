Registration for HOTEL & SHOP PLUS 2022 Is Now Open

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the organizer of Hotel & Shop Plus - the leading trade show for hospitality and commercial space industry in China, has announced that the registration for 2022 edition is now open. Focusing on presenting latest and innovative products, services and solutions across the whole industry chain, the trade show will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 29 March – 1 April 2022.

The Hotel and Shop Plus 2022 will gather more than 2,000 exhibitors covering all the 17 exhibition halls of SNIEC, exceeding 200,000 sqm in total. It is anticipated that over 120,000 professional visitors will attend the in-person event for sourcing and networking. Nearly 100 exciting event programs and forums will be held on the show floor to empower the community of hospitality and commercial space.

The show provides everything hotels need on construction and operation. Hotel building and decorating materials will be showcased in Hall E1-E4, spanning from bathroom products, flooring, wall, to engineering design. Hall E5 will gather premium lighting manufacturers with their new designed products, while smart hotel technologies will be exhibiting in Hall E6-E7. Hall W1-W5 is the right place to source hotel furniture, textiles, uniforms, and guest room supplies which is highly regarded by local and international hotel groups.

Not only integrating the hospitality resources accumulated for many years, the 2022 show will optimize the retail sector and add more exhibit categories. Smart retail and commercial interior design are the new engine of industrial development and will be presented in Hall N4-N5. Due to the pandemic, more and more business operators recognize that cleaning is a necessary investment and an improved bottom line. If you want to replenish or replace cleaning products, tools, and equipment, you can find them in Hall N1-N3.

With the core value of design, the 2022 show will further dig into the sector of restaurant and workspace to bring more market insight and networking opportunities for designers. Based on the great success in 2021, the show organizer will partner with Tasting Kitchen magazine for the second year to present China Restaurant Interior Design Forum and Awards at the Hotel & Shop Plus 2022, exploring and honoring more excellent F&B design projects. On the other side, the show will also develop the resource of workspace to bring inspirational design, technologies, and solutions for modern working environment.

IFE Shanghai, the first International Franchise Expo in Asia, will be held in the Hotel & Shop Plus 2022 show site. Locating in Hall N5, IFE Shanghai incorporates national and world's top franchise brands in the fields of F&B, retail, service, and education to offer unique investment opportunities in the emerging China market. Next to IFE, a new featured zone will be launched for connecting commercial real estate developers and retailers from the first, second and third-tire cities over the country, to help shopping centers already opened or ready to open recruit tenants and advance consumer experience. This mega show also sets up a brand licensing section to provide visitors creative ideas, immersive experiences, and a lot of fun.

With strong support of ISSA - the worldwide cleaning industry association, and Informa Markets, Hotel & Shop Plus 2022 welcomes back ISSA Pavilion in Hall N3. Along with a selection of innovative companies and brands displaying their new products and solutions, there will be ongoing education sessions and networking opportunities provided in the pavilion in the 4-day event.

For further information about Hotel & Shop Plus and the registration details, please visit www.hdeexpo.com/en.

