OptConnect Acquires Premier Wireless Solutions, Expanding Hardware and Connectivity Options as well as Managed Services Offering

KAYSVILLE, Utah and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptConnect, a longtime leader in managed wireless services, today announced it has acquired Silicon Valley-based Premier Wireless Solutions ("PWS"), a leading IoT network solutions provider who is a top-tier partner with the world's most sophisticated IoT hardware and wireless providers.

The acquisition will allow the two complementary and innovative organizations to add additional strategic capabilities, product lines, and service capabilities, while also providing opportunities to scale with greater end-market diversification and global reach. Together, the two organizations will be able to provide a full range of hardware and connectivity options, along with a full continuum of managed services to support customers in their specific business needs. Whether customers are looking for a custom solution they can manage on their own or a fully managed solution they can effectively outsource in a Connectivity-as-a-Service model, the two organizations will have the expertise, resources, and platforms to facilitate it all.

Founded in 2010, PWS has become a leading IoT solutions provider serving the M2M/IoT market and executes on all aspects of IoT network deployments including network design, hardware procurement, software configuration, staging, API integration, device certification, implementation, management, and support. With experience serving many different IoT verticals and markets including digital signage, primary internet applications, utilities, asset tracking, EV charging, and medical markets, PWS is well positioned to continue to grow their strong base of blue-chip customers.

Since 2009, OptConnect's Connectivity-as-a-Service model has changed the way OEMs, operators, and deployers can get their equipment connected to the internet reliably without the expertise or expense of having to do it on their own. Many people try to incorporate an IoT solution into their organization and connectivity challenges have proven to be a big hindrance in those endeavors. OptConnect is like hitting the easy button for IoT connectivity.

"Having the combined power and momentum of what our individual organizations and teams have built over the last 10+ years coming together will strengthen our united value proposition and connectivity solution stack for the IoT market," said Chris Baird, CEO of OptConnect.

PWS will continue to operate under the Premier Wireless Solutions name, but will be branded as an OptConnect company. Their office in San Jose, California will remain open and Vince Giacomini, founder of PWS, will serve as President of the PWS business unit.

"We are excited to join the OptConnect family," said Giacomini. "They have built an incredible fully managed solution for their customers and now that we can add our solutions, services, global carrier integrations, and hardware options into the mix we will provide a greater spectrum of options for customers."

OptConnect's comprehensive solution includes proprietary hardware, 24/7/365 carrier monitoring and help desk with one-call resolution and service-level agreements (SLAs) on response time, multicarrier support, device and device management analytics, hardware warranties, IoT professional services, and a wealth of other capabilities that help companies move their IoT projects to market quickly and cost-effectively. PWS has demonstrated strong competency in the consult, design, build, testing, rollout, and deployment of custom connectivity solutions through partnerships with Cradlepoint, Sierra Wireless, CalAmp, Digi, and many others. Together they will be able to support a wider and more global base of customers with solutions that appeal to the unique demands and requirements for each customer and use case.

The strategic acquisition of PWS by OptConnect brings two companies together with one goal of providing a single connectivity partner for all of a customer's IoT connectivity needs, ranging from totally custom solutions to off-the-shelf fully managed plug-and-play functionality around the world.

The PWS team was advised by Skyway Capital Markets.

Premier Wireless Solutions (www.pws.bz) is a value-add distributor and solutions provider that offers a full range of services from concept to deployment. PWS delivers innovative wireless products from embedded modules to fully integrated systems and combines expansive global connectivity plans for all applications accommodating data usage models large and small. With 10+ years of wireless experience PWS works closely with design services and test certification houses building new partnerships every day.

OptConnect (www.OptConnect.com) is North America's leading provider of managed service wireless connectivity for ATMs, smart safes, kiosks, micro markets, digital signage and other custom applications. OptConnect provides a secure and reliable monitored wireless connection to the Internet for unattended equipment that is easy, low-risk, and convenient, all supported by a superior customer service infrastructure. OptConnect has spent 10+ years perfecting managed wireless services so that customers can focus on their core business strengths without having to deal with the delays, complexities, and frustrations of typical cellular deployments. OptConnect's fully managed solution provides Connectivity-as-a-Service for M2M and IoT applications that is simple and easy to implement.

