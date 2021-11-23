TrueCar Forecasts an Increased Industry Sales Pace for November 2021 as Inventory Starts to Rebound

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,073,042 units in November 2021, down 15% from a year ago and up 14% vs. October 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 13.7 million, down 12% from November 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 971,021 units, down 16% from a year ago and up 16% from October 2021.

"We continue to see small signs of new vehicle inventory levels rebuilding on dealer lots," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, demand remains strong and continues to push new transaction prices to record levels. Average incentive levels for November are expected to be $1,895 which would be the lowest since 2005 according to Motor Intelligence historical data."

"As expected, we are seeing stronger sales performance for those brands that ramped up production levels in recent months," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Ford in particular is one of the few brands showing gains vs. last year. This is largely driven by new products such as Bronco and Bronco Sport."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

Total sales for November 2021 are expected to be down 15% from a year ago and up 14% from October 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for November 2021 are expected to be down 13% from a year ago and down 1% from October 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Incentive spend is down 50% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 9% from a year ago and up 2% from October 2021 .

Total SAAR is expected to be down 12% from a year ago at 13.7 million units.

Used vehicle sales for November 2021 are expected to reach 3 million, up 2% from a year ago and down 12% from October 2021.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for November 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 35,178 31,005 28,231 13.5% 8.7% 24.6% 40.2% Daimler 26,030 29,580 20,081 -12.0% -15.7% 29.6% 45.8% Ford 165,118 148,816 174,464 11.0% 6.3% -5.4% 6.5% GM 154,096 212,415 133,168 -27.5% -30.5% 15.7% 30.2% Honda 86,036 102,614 97,083 -16.2% -19.6% -11.4% -0.3% Hyundai 58,582 56,106 62,061 4.4% 0.1% -5.6% 6.2% Kia 40,059 47,897 52,067 -16.4% -19.9% -23.1% -13.4% Nissan 63,798 72,816 59,859 -12.4% -16.0% 6.6% 19.9% Stellantis 132,664 137,913 131,496 -3.8% -7.8% 0.9% 13.5% Subaru 31,731 50,413 36,817 -37.1% -39.7% -13.8% -3.0% Tesla 28,394 21,650 27,137 31.2% 25.7% 4.6% 17.7% Toyota 165,367 205,523 146,670 -19.5% -22.9% 12.7% 26.8% Volkswagen Group 44,477 51,397 44,809 -13.5% -17.1% -0.7% 11.7% Industry 1,073,042 1,214,891 1,056,866 -11.7% -15.4% 1.5% 14.2%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 34,613 30,494 27,745 13.5% 8.8% 24.8% 40.3% Daimler 24,984 28,634 19,670 -12.7% -16.4% 27.0% 42.9% Ford 133,527 119,201 141,844 12.0% 7.4% -5.9% 5.9% GM 140,486 181,998 116,069 -22.8% -26.0% 21.0% 36.2% Honda 85,008 102,126 96,676 -16.8% -20.2% -12.1% -1.1% Hyundai 54,632 48,565 57,426 12.5% 7.8% -4.9% 7.0% Kia 34,829 43,614 50,130 -20.1% -23.5% -30.5% -21.8% Nissan 58,759 68,623 49,421 -14.4% -17.9% 18.9% 33.8% Stellantis 110,376 117,599 108,813 -6.1% -10.1% 1.4% 14.1% Subaru 31,526 49,733 35,444 -36.6% -39.3% -11.1% 0.1% Tesla 28,229 21,650 27,128 30.4% 25.0% 4.1% 17.1% Toyota 155,633 195,915 130,055 -20.6% -23.9% 19.7% 34.6% Volkswagen Group 43,688 50,969 44,185 -14.3% -17.9% -1.1% 11.2% Industry 971,021 1,102,639 941,060 -11.9% -15.6% 3.2% 16.1%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 511 486 10.5% 5.9% 16.3% 30.8% Daimler 1,046 946 411 10.6% 6.0% 154.7% 186.5% Ford 31,591 29,615 32,620 6.7% 2.2% -3.2% 9.0% GM 13,610 30,417 17,099 -55.3% -57.1% -20.4% -10.5% Honda 1,028 488 407 110.8% 102.0% 152.4% 183.9% Hyundai 3,950 7,541 4,635 -47.6% -49.8% -14.8% -4.1% Kia 5,230 4,283 1,937 22.1% 17.0% 170.0% 203.8% Nissan 5,039 4,193 10,438 20.2% 15.2% -51.7% -45.7% Stellantis 22,288 20,314 22,683 9.7% 5.1% -1.7% 10.5% Subaru 205 680 1,373 -69.9% -71.1% -85.1% -83.2% Tesla 165 - 9



1683.4% 1906.3% Toyota 9,734 9,608 16,615 1.3% -2.9% -41.4% -34.1% Volkswagen Group 789 428 624 84.3% 76.6% 26.4% 42.2% Industry 102,022 112,252 115,806 -9.1% -12.9% -11.9% -0.9%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 1.6% 1.6% 1.7% -2.6% -6.7% Daimler 4.0% 3.2% 2.0% 25.7% 96.5% Ford 19.1% 19.9% 18.7% -3.9% 2.3% GM 8.8% 14.3% 12.8% -38.3% -31.2% Honda 1.2% 0.5% 0.4% 151.4% 184.8% Hyundai 6.7% 13.4% 7.5% -49.8% -9.7% Kia 13.1% 8.9% 3.7% 46.0% 250.9% Nissan 7.9% 5.8% 17.4% 37.2% -54.7% Stellantis 16.8% 14.7% 17.2% 14.1% -2.6% Subaru 0.6% 1.3% 3.7% -52.1% -82.7% Tesla 0.6% 0.0% 0.0%

1604.4% Toyota 5.9% 4.7% 11.3% 25.9% -48.0% Volkswagen Group 1.8% 0.8% 1.4% 113.0% 27.3% Industry 9.5% 9.2% 11.0% 2.9% -13.2%

Total Market Share Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual BMW 3.3% 2.6% 2.7% Daimler 2.4% 2.4% 1.9% Ford 15.4% 12.2% 16.5% GM 14.4% 17.5% 12.6% Honda 8.0% 8.4% 9.2% Hyundai 5.5% 4.6% 5.9% Kia 3.7% 3.9% 4.9% Nissan 5.9% 6.0% 5.7% Stellantis 12.4% 11.4% 12.4% Subaru 3.0% 4.1% 3.5% Tesla 2.6% 1.8% 2.6% Toyota 15.4% 16.9% 13.9% Volkswagen Group 4.1% 4.2% 4.2%

96.1% 96.2% 95.9%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual BMW 3.6% 2.8% 2.9% Daimler 2.6% 2.6% 2.1% Ford 13.8% 10.8% 15.1% GM 14.5% 16.5% 12.3% Honda 8.8% 9.3% 10.3% Hyundai 5.6% 4.4% 6.1% Kia 3.6% 4.0% 5.3% Nissan 6.1% 6.2% 5.3% Stellantis 11.4% 10.7% 11.6% Subaru 3.2% 4.5% 3.8% Tesla 2.9% 2.0% 2.9% Toyota 16.0% 17.8% 13.8% Volkswagen Group 4.5% 4.6% 4.7%

96.4% 96.1% 96.1%

ATP



Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $55,952 $57,952 $57,898 -3.5% -3.4% Daimler $61,142 $57,418 $62,044 6.5% -1.5% Ford $46,335 $43,465 $45,955 6.6% 0.8% GM $49,951 $43,061 $49,026 16.0% 1.9% Honda $32,606 $31,164 $32,516 4.6% 0.3% Hyundai $33,861 $30,403 $33,674 11.4% 0.6% Kia $31,386 $27,827 $29,418 12.8% 6.7% Nissan $32,079 $28,822 $32,740 11.3% -2.0% Stellantis $49,823 $44,121 $48,451 12.9% 2.8% Subaru $31,617 $30,463 $30,727 3.8% 2.9% Toyota $36,943 $34,760 $37,454 6.3% -1.4% Volkswagen Group $39,104 $38,248 $39,198 2.2% -0.2% Industry $41,139 $37,876 $40,383 8.6% 1.9%

$3,263

$756





Incentives



Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $3,057 $5,211 $2,929 -41.3% 4.4% Daimler $3,184 $4,438 $2,686 -28.3% 18.5% Ford $2,509 $4,395 $2,560 -42.9% -2.0% GM $1,941 $4,974 $2,045 -61.0% -5.1% Honda $1,534 $2,460 $1,608 -37.6% -4.6% Hyundai $1,173 $2,497 $1,109 -53.0% 5.8% Kia $1,689 $2,999 $1,929 -43.7% -12.5% Nissan $2,365 $4,496 $2,022 -47.4% 17.0% Stellantis $2,102 $4,567 $2,697 -54.0% -22.0% Subaru $878 $1,505 $997 -41.7% -11.9% Toyota $1,156 $2,690 $1,317 -57.0% -12.2% Volkswagen Group $2,113 $4,263 $2,177 -50.4% -2.9% Industry $1,888 $3,783 $2,001 -50.1% -5.6%

-$1,895

-$113





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW 5.5% 9.0% 5.1% -39.2% 8.0% Daimler 5.2% 7.7% 4.3% -32.6% 20.3% Ford 5.4% 10.1% 5.6% -46.4% -2.8% GM 3.9% 11.6% 4.2% -66.4% -6.8% Honda 4.7% 7.9% 4.9% -40.4% -4.9% Hyundai 3.5% 8.2% 3.3% -57.8% 5.2% Kia 5.4% 10.8% 6.6% -50.1% -17.9% Nissan 7.4% 15.6% 6.2% -52.7% 19.4% Stellantis 4.2% 10.4% 5.6% -59.2% -24.2% Subaru 2.8% 4.9% 3.2% -43.8% -14.4% Toyota 3.1% 7.7% 3.5% -59.6% -11.0% Volkswagen Group 5.4% 11.1% 5.6% -51.5% -2.7% Industry 4.6% 10.0% 5.0% -54.1% -7.4%

Revenue



Manufacturer Nov 2021 Forecast Nov 2020 Actual Oct 2021 Actual YOY MOM Industry $44,144,026,175 $46,015,617,012 $42,679,523,573 -4.1% 3.4%

