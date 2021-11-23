Milwaukee Bucks Balladeer Crowned as 'Most Talented Beard in America,' Presented with $20,000 Prize Check During Bucks Game Wahl and Milwaukee Bucks team up to celebrate America's 'Most Talented Beard'

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Ben Tajnai performs the national anthem at Milwaukee Bucks games, they typically win — last Wednesday night was no different. After the team's lucky charm dazzled the crowd with his rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' the Bucks went on to a 109-102 victory. But Bucks players weren't the only winners – men's grooming leader Wahl made sure of it. Newly dubbed as the 'Most Talented Beard in America,' Tajnai was able to celebrate his victory with 17,000 of his biggest supporters.

Prior to the game, all whiskers were welcomed to Fiserv Forum for free beard trims at Wahl's giant Mobile Barbershop. Once visitors were camera-ready, they were invited to take a picture with the bearded winner himself. The fun continued inside the arena, as halftime concluded, Tajnai took his place center court and was presented with his 1st place, $20,000 check. Shortly after the on-court presentation, the Wahl 'beard cam' highlighted facial haired fans in the crowd.

"What an amazing evening for me and my family," Tajnai said. "It's an honor to be named the 'Most Talented Beard in America,' especially in front of the people who voted for me. It was certainly a night I will never forget."

Tajnai plans to use his winnings to take his wife and three kids on a well-deserved vacation. "What's even better is that we know there will be money left over to donate to a charity," he continued.

Wahl knows there's a wealth of whiskered talent out there, so this past July the company launched a search for furry phenoms. The goal of the contest was to shine a spotlight on entertainers and achievers who make the world a better, or 'bearder,' place to live. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls submitted videos of their talents, 10 finalists were chosen, and public votes determined the top 3 winners. In addition to Tajnai's 1st place $20,000 prize, the 2nd place winner won a hefty $10,000 and 3rd place walked away with $5,000.

Celebrating its 102nd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

All whiskers were welcome at the Wahl Mobile Barbershop outside Fiserv Forum for free beard grooming. And once facial-haired fans were cleaned up they could get a pic with the new 'Wahl Man of the Year' Ben Tajnai.

Ben Tajnai's dazzling rendition of the national anthem at Milwaukee Bucks games won him the title of Wahl's ‘Most Talented Beard in America,’ and $20,000.

