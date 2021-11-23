China Zenix Auto International Schedules 2021 Third Quarter Press Release and Conference Call for November 30, 2021

ZHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or the "Company"), one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 before the market opens.

To participate, please call the following numbers 5 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Zenix Auto" conference call:

Phone Number: +1-888-506-0062 (North America)

Phone Number: +1-973-528-0011 (International)

Phone Number: +86-400-120-3199 (Mainland China)

Access Code: 562994

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until December 30, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are: U.S. Toll Free Number +1-877-481-4010, International dial-in number +1-919-882-2331 using Conference ID "43763 " to access the replay.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited

China Zenix Auto International Limited is one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers more than 800 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's products are primarily sold to large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers and exported to over 54 distributors in more than 24 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

Safe Harbor

The coronavirus outbreak, together with a deterioration of the general economic conditions and the automobile industry triggered by the outbreak in part, has adversely affected the financial position and operating results of the Company. The outbreak's impact on our supplier and customers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain, could be unpredictable.

