CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Best Paper Winners for 2021 Academic Research Colloquium

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today the recipients of the 2021 Best Paper Awards. The Awards were presented virtually during the Center's fifth annual Academic Research Colloquium for Financial Planning and Related Disciplines ("Colloquium"), which took place on November 11-16, 2021.

The Colloquium is an international meeting of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and leaders of the financial planning practice. It brings renowned researchers from around the world to present their work on investments, psychology, behavioral finance and other financial planning-related fields to both scholars and practitioners.

"Every paper submitted to the Colloquium, and the corresponding academic research, plays an important role in advancing the financial planning profession," said CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE. "We congratulate the winners of the best paper awards, who were selected for demonstrating the highest research standards."

The recipients of the 2021 Best Paper Awards include:

The Ballentine Best Paper Award

Are Millennials Wary of the Stock Market? A Cohort Analysis of Stock Holdings

Zhujun Cheng, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

Tansel Yilmazer, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA



The Lincoln Financial Best Paper Award

Consumer Budget Management in the Age of Information Access

Anastasiya Ghosh, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

Liang Huang, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

The Capital Group Best Paper Award

Measuring Financial Advice: Aligning client elicited and revealed risk

John Thompson, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA

Longlong Feng, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA

R. Mark Reesor, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA

Chuck Grace, CaIvey Business School, London, ON, CA

Adam Metzler, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA

CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award

The Negativity Bias and Perceived Expected Return Distributions: Evidence from a Pandemic

Harry Turtle, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA

Richard Sias, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ USA

Laura Starks, University of Texas, Austin, TX USA

CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award in Diversity and Inclusion in Financial Planning

Racial Animosity and Black Financial Advisor Underrepresentation

Derek Tharp, University of Southern Maine, Lewiston, ME, USA

The Morgan Stanley Best Paper Award in Investments

What Do the Portfolios of Individual Investors Reveal About the Cross-Section of Equity Returns?

Sebastien Betermier, McGill University, Montreal, QC, CA

Laurent Calvet, DHEC Business School, London, England

Samuli Knupfer, BI Business School, Oslo, Norway

Jens Kvaerner, Tilburg University, Tilburg, Netherlands



CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award

Who Pays the Price for Bad Advice?: The Role of Financial Vulnerability, Learning and Confirmation Bias.

Julie Agnew, The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA, USA

Hazel Bateman, UNSW Business School, Sydney, Australia

Christine Eckert, UTS Business School, Sydney, Australia

Fedor Iskhakov, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

Jordan Louviere, University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia

Susan Thorp, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

A full list of 2021 accepted papers is available here. More information on the Colloquium can be found on CFP Board's website.

