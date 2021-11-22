Virtual Twins are Making our Venues and Campuses Fun Again

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual twin technology from PAM Wayfinding provides an immersive, data-driven approach to customer experience in venues and campuses. What is it and what are its origins?

Virtual twin technology is using big data to make venues and campuses appealing to time poor, tech oriented consumers.

To understand how a virtual twin works, we need to first look at its partner, the digital twin.

"Digital Twinning optimizes operations, improves the visitor experience, delivers benefits across the full lifecycle of a building, and simulates complex scenarios…It is, in fact, the next innovation stage in today's technology-laden smart building real estate industry" – Deloitte Reflexions magazine Vol. 9.

A digital twin is a tool used by facility managers to visualize building data, so operations can be improved – a Building Information Management (BIM) model has become central to back-of-house operations and is now making a difference for the visitor experience.

PAM virtual twin technology provides facility owners the tools to create an exact visual replica of any built environment. It provides a customer-centric experience that benefits from digital twin data.

Provide parking directions based on availability, distance, price, EV charging & accessible spaces.

Surface the busy and quieter zones within a property, in real-time

Provide wait times for concessions or facilities, so visitors can make smarter decisions

Quickly locate open entries and available meeting rooms

Show the location of events and temporary activities

Share point-of-sale promotions for specific products and communicate it to visitors, along with directions to the vendor

Highlight crowd or traffic changes as they happen

Digital twins and other data sources feed into PAMs virtual twin maps to create a feedback loop. Operations use data from the Digital Twin to enhance efficiency within the environment over time.

Operationally, it's possible to know where navigation challenges exist, and then implement changes instantly to resolve issues. Operations can implement strategic initiatives that continually optimize the property.

Most importantly, the visitor has a better understanding of the environment. They are empowered to get more value for their time. Efficiencies that improve customer experience are directly linked to increased revenues and brand awareness. Visitors spend more time interacting with retail stores, amenities, products, and services. Time is a visitor's most valuable currency, and virtual twins allow them to spend it doing what they love.

