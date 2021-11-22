Norwegian Wool Grand Opening Event featuring HBO Succession's Brian Cox and Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Wool has opened the doors to their new Brookfield Place store and to help commemorate the occasion, HBO Succession's Brian Cox and Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant, joined the luxury outerwear brand for their grand opening event in New York City last Thursday evening.

Norwegian Wool panel discussion featuring HBO Succession's Brian Cox and Million Dollar Listing star, Ryan Serhant along with Ivan Shaw, Photography Director of Condé Nast, and Michael Berkowitz, CEO & Founder of Norwegian Wool to discuss fashion trends in the luxury business world.

Heather Kaminetsky, President of Mytheresa and moderator of the grand opening event posed a question to Brian, 'what does fashion mean to Logan Roy' to which Brian responded, "to be honest I don't think Logan gives a fuck about clothing, but Brian Cox on the other hand does care about clothing". The crowd erupted into laughter. "Logan is very practical, he wears what he thinks suits him and he's not self continuous about it".

Heather shot a question to Jonathan Schwartz, Head Stylist of Succession who was in attendance on the evening, asking him about the significance of the baseball cap, to which Jonathan responded, "when Logan puts on his baseball cap and his sunglasses it really is his protection against the world. He's very single minded. The world is not going to intrude upon him, he's going to do whatever the F Logan is going to do".

The all-star panel line-up also discussed the direction of men's fashion and how it has evolved. Ivan Shaw said "we're all back and there's this tremendous energy out there and I think men really want to dress again". He spoke of how "...clothes can really bring you joy and I think we all are really needing that". Ivan continues, "I don't think it's about getting back to where we were, it's about getting to a new place. It's about embracing the new life. The hybrid life...and that doesn't mean you can't dress up for work".

Continuing discussions of the dress code for work, Ryan added, "If you're not careful, your first impression will be your last impression". "When I would show up in a suit during quarantine, even now, and I looked professional, people were so surprised that I didn't show up in a sweatshirt and were like 'oh, you must take yourself seriously, you'll take my building seriously, here is our $2 Billion sellout' and I really credit the outfit, it has nothing to do with me".

Michael Berkowtiz added, "people want a little more stretch. A little more casual. But people still want to look good".

In discussing why Michael stepped away from a successful career in finance, and pivoting to the world of fashion he said "Fashion is not about a runway in Milan, fashion is about living it and actually wearing it in real life. New York, Chicago, London etc.".

Michael continued, "If fashion can't actually be worn, it's not so meaningful to me. Our mission is to create products that merge performance and luxury for all of us, that can actually be worn in real life".

About Norwegian Wool

Norwegian Wool uniquely draws inspiration from both Southern and Northern Europe. The luxury outerwear brand has synergized traditional Italian garment craftsmanship with modern Scandinavian design technology. Every collection is sophisticated and tailored fitting while also capable of withstanding the harshest winter weather conditions. Visit norwegian-wool.com for more information.

