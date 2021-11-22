FindCenter Reinvents the Social Media Rabbit Hole Inspiration to Transform Your Life

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FindCenter ( www.findcenter.com ), the world's largest, most diverse, and usable repository of life wisdom, seeks to upend the user-as-product model of social media with its unique free platform for personal growth and development and for connecting with others in the process of bettering themselves.

FindCenter: Inspiration to Transform Your Life

Anyone can find resources here to navigate the challenges of being human.

We all need to while away a few moments (or hours) on social media sometimes, looking at adorable puppies, precocious babies, or dancing grandpas. But with so many people looking for meaning and hope, so many truly suffering with loneliness, disorientation, anxiety, work challenges, and more, FindCenter offers an alternative "rabbit hole" in the form of curated feeds of content geared only toward nourishing the mind and the spirit.

At FindCenter, users will find articles, podcast, videos, and more showcasing healing techniques, exercises, scientific study and methods, meditations, poetry, philosophy, inspiration from change makers, and so much more–culled from the work of some of the greatest wisdom teachers of all time. "Anyone can find resources here to navigate the challenges of being human," says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman.

With free access to such resources, everyone can better understand, heal, and free themselves. It's a "digital platform that can actually empower its users and connect them with others across the globe going through those same experiences." continues Zainab Salbi, Chief Awareness Officer.

There is no barrier to entry–the site is entirely free to use and geared toward meeting people right where they are. You can tunnel into this vast universe as you like (by searching by keyword or through hundreds of teachers and topics) or explore curated pathways for key life "identities": Athlete, Mother, Creative, LGBTQIA, Entrepreneur, Living with Cancer, Burnt Out, Lonely, Veteran, Caregiver, and more.

Creating a login yields an even more customized experience based on the interests and needs you identify. Logged-in users see a personalized feed, can save and share content, and can add to the collection as well.

Visit, recommend, create collections to share with friends and loved ones. Soon enough scrolling your feed at FindCenter will become a part of your daily self-care routine—100% nutritive, supportive, and built with love.

About FindCenter

FindCenter is the world's largest platform of inspirational resources related to personal growth, healing, and finding purpose—with over 500,000 pages of content. Curated by top book editors, the site brings together the world's best wisdom on life and provides each user a personalized experience. Rather than favoring any particular philosophy, theory, or religion, FindCenter offers a stimulating and healthily diverse set of perspectives. The platform helps users help themselves develop the skills and resilience to navigate life. Visit us at www.findcenter.com .

MEDIA CONTACT | Caroline Pincus | Director of Content – FindCenter | cpincus@findcenter.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FindCenter, Inc.