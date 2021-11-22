CITGO donates meals to Houston-area healthcare workers

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To show its appreciation for the herculean efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, CITGO is providing 5,000 meals to healthcare workers at Ben Taub Hospital in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and Harris Health System.

The meals will be served over several days, starting Nov.18 through early 2022. During the opening event, CITGO also delivered more than 500 notes of appreciation prepared by Alief Independent School District elementary school students and CITGO employees.

"The COVID-19 pandemic provided a shining example of the courage, compassion, dedication and professionalism of our healthcare workers," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "They stepped up and saved lives during an unprecedented public health crisis where their own lives were at risk. Our healthcare workers are real life superheroes."

Houston-based CITGO is committed to investing in the strength and well-being of the communities it serves, both through direct corporate contributions and through the company's TeamCITGO employee volunteer organization.

"The pandemic has demanded a lot from all of us as we've worked to keep the community healthy," said Dr. James T. McDeavitt, executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine. "I know our staff appreciates this gesture of support and gratitude from CITGO and its employees."

