Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Farberware Pressure Cooker Lawsuit After Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries The lawsuit alleges that Farberware Licensing Company, the manufacturer of the Farberware pressure cookers, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker accidents. The firm represents over 450 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Gabrielle Moore in the Western District of Louisiana, alleging that Farberware Licensing Company, the manufacturer of the Farberware pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Moore's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on November 17, 2020. As a result of the explosion, Mr. Moore sustained severe thermal burn injuries. According to the Complaint, Farberware pressure cookers are marketed as having a "large locking lid to prevents the cooker from opening while pressurized." However, Ms. Moore alleges that the Farberware pressure cooker contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure, causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

