Acuren Acquires Premium Inspection & Testing Group

WEBSTER, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuren, the industry leader in nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering, and rope access integrated services, has acquired Premium Inspection and Testing Group. Acuren plans to retain all employees and leadership teams to continue growing both companies and provide customers a broader range of service capabilities.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Premium Inspection offers conventional and advanced NDT, rope access, drone and robotic services, infrared inspection, and calibration services to customers throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast and Midwest. Premium is a regional leader with long tenured relationships and 500 full-time employees. Premium is joining Acuren's network of 4,500 industry professionals in over 80 locations throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Both companies share a history of growth through acquisition.

"We are excited to have Premium join the Acuren family," said Acuren CEO Tal Pizzey. "I have had the privilege to meet with several employees and clients, where I learned that we share many of the same values, including safety excellence, pride in our work, and attention to customer needs. The results of their customer surveys indicate they have a strong management team with employees that understand the importance of the work that they do."

"We are thrilled to be joining Acuren," said Premium CEO Dal Miller. "Our employees will be afforded enhanced career growth opportunities as part of Acuren, and our customers will enjoy broader service line offerings with a continued focus on doing the work right the first time."

This combination will allow Premium to offer customers new service capabilities, including rope access delivered industrial solutions (hard and soft trades), materials engineering and testing, reliability engineering (rotating equipment), wind turbine blade inspection and repair, and pipeline integrity and construction inspection services.

