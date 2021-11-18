Wishpond Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Video Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it plans to release its third-quarter 2021 financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, before market open on Thursday, November 25th, 2021.

Wishpond (TSXV: WISH, OTCQX: WPNDF) Logo (CNW Group/Wishpond Technologies Ltd.)

The Company will also host a live video webinar to discuss the results on the same day at 12:00pm EST (9:00am PST). The call will be hosted by: Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Juan Leal, Chief Financial Officer, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Webinar Details:

Date: November 25, 2021



Time: 12:00pm ET (9:00 am PT)



Webinar Registration: https://bit.ly/WISHwebinarQ3



Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local)



Meeting ID #: 965 0263 9230

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations, origination of additional targets in which the Company may hold an interest and acquisition opportunities for the Company, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

