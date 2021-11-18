GATE Energy Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Mexico City

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, an international leader in providing engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services to the energy sector, is pleased to announce that it has established an office location in Mexico City, GATE Mexico S.de R.L. de CV. The office will allow GATE Energy to provide clients a seamless commissioning experience for both US, Mexico, and Latin American projects, while also allowing their subsidiary, Viking Engineering, to offer integrated engineering services to Mexico and the Latin American region.

GATE Energy is a family of companies providing project management and engineering, commissioning, field services, and staffing to the energy industry. With a novel 'systems-approach' to providing solutions to their Clients, GATE's 'Make It Work Right The First Time' philosophy has created strong partnerships with their Clients and has recently led to GATE being identified as the Zweig Group #1 Hot Firm in North America for the second year in succession.

Grant Gibson, CEO of GATE Energy said, "I consider our team as the best global unit providing seamless service to our clients. Our US clients hold us in high regard based on the ability of our teams to deliver major capital projects from construction to operation safely and efficiently.

"Our goal is to continue to support major international projects destined for offshore markets and replicate the successes we have realized in the US Gulf of Mexico, which is why we continue to develop regional hubs from which projects can be bid, mobilized and supported. Our overseas offices in Singapore and South Korea, continue to serve as key locations – not only for our commissioning team to serve customers during the construction of floating production platforms, but also for our engineering, consulting and field services teams to offer additional opportunities such as rig inspections and marine risk management delivery in Singapore and asset integrity management support in Israel.

The strategy of duplicating the success and experience in delivering deepwater commissioning projects with operators in the US Gulf of Mexico positions GATE as the 'Partner of Choice' to clients with similar future projects in Mexico waters. The Mexican energy sector, including the national oil company, Pemex, and other private oil companies, will also bring excellent opportunities for GATE's engineering subsidiary, Viking Engineering.

Jorge L. Garduño, President of Viking Engineering, said, "Viking already has an established presence in Mexico, providing engineering and quality assurance services to both shelf and deepwater developments. To date, we have worked on various critical well engineering projects as well as various systems engineering projects focused on providing operations readiness and flow assurance support. However, we believe this is the right time to develop a closer working relationship with our customers in country. This office will also serve as a springboard to provide our integrated service offerings to the rest of the Latin American region."

The development of a Mexican entity provides a path towards Viking's local registration as a well engineering services provider qualified to national CNH and ASEA requirements, making Viking a preferred provider of downhole engineering and process consulting services for both the onshore and the growing offshore market.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

About Viking Engineering

Viking Engineering, a GATE Energy company, is a leading engineering company specializing in asset design and integrity, critical well engineering, operational readiness, risk assessment, production optimization and flow assurance, failure investigation and lab services and testing. Viking Engineering's history began in 2001 with critical well engineering and has grown since then to offer services to include the upstream, midstream, downstream and new energy markets. Viking is a strong believer in applying lessons learned from their failure analysis team back to the design phases and into field practices via their quality assurance and engineering teams.

