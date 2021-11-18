Flamingo Las Vegas Kicks Off Its Milestone 75th Anniversary Celebration

The iconic center-Strip resort is commemorating "75 Years of Fab" with special offers for guests through the end of the year

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1946, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky famously opened the Flamingo Hotel intending to bring Hollywood glam to the desert. They created the first resort-style hotel on the Strip and forever changed Las Vegas. Flock to Flamingo Las Vegas as the "Forever Fabulous" resort at the heart of the Strip celebrates its milestone 75th anniversary. Now through the end of the year, guests can enjoy anniversary-themed offers at the resort, from a social media sweepstakes to hotel, spa and wedding packages.

The Flamingo will also honor its dedicated Team Members with 75 Days of Appreciation. Additionally, invited VIP casino guests will attend an exclusive 75th anniversary dinner.

"With 75 years of rich history, including some of the biggest names in entertainment on the famed Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas has continued to evolve and thrive, though most of the resorts built around its era are long gone," said Dan Walsh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas. "At the heart of the ongoing success of the resort are our dedicated Team Members, many of whom have called the Flamingo their home for over 30 years. We look forward to showing our gratitude and commemorating this milestone with our Team Members, guests, partners and community."

Anniversary-Themed Specials

Social Media Sweepstakes

To enter the #75YearsofFab Sweepstakes, share a creative photo of a favorite memory that took place at Flamingo Las Vegas on Twitter or Instagram and tag @FlamingoVegas with the hashtags #75YearsofFab and #Sweepstakes from now through Dec. 13. The prize package includes a two-night stay in a Flamingo suite, a $300 food and beverage credit, a $250 spa service credit, two tickets to a show of your choice at Flamingo Las Vegas and two tickets to ride the nearby High Roller Observation Wheel.

Hotel

The resort offers more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the recently renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as unique Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The refreshed rooms feature contemporary, retro-chic designs with vibrant hues of gold and bright pops of flamingo pink.

Flamingo 75 th Anniversary View Room Offer – Enjoy fabulous views in a renovated room. Stay two nights for $75 in a Flamingo Garden View, City View, or High Roller View Room. ( Promo Code : FL75V) – Enjoy fabulous views in a renovated room. Stay two nights forin a Flamingo Garden View, City View, or High Roller View Room.

Flamingo 75th Anniversary Premium Room Offer $75 per night. ( Promo Code : FL75P) – Celebrate "75 Years of Fab" in a GO Mini Suite or Renovated Flamingo Premium Room forper night.

Spa

At the Spa at Flamingo Las Vegas, guests can unwind in one of three whirlpool tubs set at different temperatures, a eucalyptus steam room, sauna and relaxation room. The spa is also set to complete a refresh of its facilities this winter.

Sparkling Diamond Body Polish – In celebration of the resort's 75th anniversary, the Spa at Flamingo Las Vegas has created the Sparkling Diamond Body Polish treatment. This signature treatment begins with a sparkling whipped sugar body scrub to hydrate and exfoliate the skin. Then, experience a moisturizing body butter massage to soothe tense muscles. Finally, enjoy a take-home gift of Flamingo's Signature Body Scrub. (75 minutes, $185 )

Weddings

Known for its picturesque wedding venues on the Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas features four romantic ceremony settings. The three outdoor locations are surrounded by swaying date palm trees, lush gardens and cascading waterfalls. At the same time, the indoor chapel incorporates a blossoming garden theme with a stunning glass chandelier in the center.

Forever Fabulous Vow Renewal – Starting at $750 , the Forever Fabulous Vow Renewal package includes a dedicated wedding coordinator, 12-rose bridal bouquet, groom's rose boutonniere, 30 minutes of professional photography during and after the ceremony, photo prints, music playlist, six decorated cupcakes, a bottle of Champagne and branded toasting glasses.

Flamingo 75th Anniversary Wedding Special – Couples receive $75 off select wedding packages for ceremonies taking place in November 2021 through January 2022 . To book, call 702-733-3232.

Team Member Appreciation

During the 75 Days of Appreciation, all active Flamingo Team Members will be entered into a daily raffle for fun prizes. Outstanding Team Members will also be entered into a drawing to win a grand prize package of a fabulous staycation at the Flamingo.

The resort is especially proud to honor its long-standing Team Members, including the following:

Elpidio (Pete) Landaz, a banquet server who has dedicated 50 years of service at the Flamingo.

James Beets , a kitchen worker who has called the Flamingo his home for 48 years. He met his wife at the resort, and they have been working together for nearly four decades.

Alvin Lyons , a table games dealer who has interacted with many celebrity guests over the past 45 years.

Additional Offerings

"Wayne: Up Close and Personal" at the Wayne Newton Theater

Having achieved "headliner" status for the first time in his career at Flamingo in the 1960s, Wayne Newton – Mr. Las Vegas – is set to return to the iconic resort with a limited engagement of "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" in the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy's Cabaret. "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" presents the entertainer in an intimate setting where he will interact with the audience, perform some favorite songs and share personal career highlights through songs, film clips, anecdotes and audience Q&A. Dates to be announced soon.

"Piff the Magic Dragon" at the Flamingo Showroom

In "Piff the Magic Dragon," Piff and Mr. Piffles, the World's First Magic Performing Chihuahua™, perform a selection of their greatest hits from a repertoire that stretches over six previous critically acclaimed solo shows. Each routine features their signature approach to conjuring that puts a new twist on the traditional magic show.

"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" at the Flamingo Showroom

"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" is the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory. From the creative team behind the Emmy® Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" serves the audience a drag experience like they've never seen before. Each show features six queens, including Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa "Vanjie" Matteo and Yvie Oddly.

"X Burlesque" at the X Burlesque Theater

Provocative, daring and scintillating, "X Burlesque" brings adult fantasies to the stage in a bubbly production show led by a troupe of gorgeous dancers. Running as the city's hottest topless revue for more than 19 years, "X Burlesque" beauties bare their assets all while playfully interacting with the audience. With bits set to music by hot contemporary artists, numbers range from frisky to rated 'X' hence the show's seductive name.

Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse

Named after the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas founders, Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse embraces the resort's rich history while presenting it in an elevated, modern way – from menu, design and atmosphere. Guests are transported from the moment they arrive, as they enter through the bakery façade, and pass the kitchen and dry-aged meat cooler, giving the illusion of discreetly entering through the back as many did decades ago. The restaurant offers six unique experiences – the patio and lounge, the centerpiece bar, private dining in one of three private dining rooms perfect for groups, the raw bar, the ornate dining room and the hidden speakeasy – The Count Room. Bugsy & Meyer's menu features steakhouse classics and throwbacks with modern enhancements, along with a wide selection of rum cocktails, prohibition-era libations and contemporary cocktails.

Flamingo Holiday Festival

From Nov. 19 through Jan. 2, the resort will transform into the Flamingo Holiday Festival. The Flamingo Wildlife Habitat will transport guests to a winter wonderland with spectacular pink and white lights and other whimsical ornamentation. Meanwhile, the Wildlife Habitat's Patio Bar will become the Festive Flamingo Bar, where guests can imbibe seasonal beverages beside a crackling fire pit. Friday through Sunday, visitors can also enjoy drinks from a pop-up holiday bar, as well as sweet treats from the pop-up location of SWEET SIN by Claude Escamilla, The LINQ Promenade's popular pastry shop. Throughout the holiday season, several bars and restaurants at the resort will serve a specialty menu of spirits, including Festive Flamingo Bar (Patio Bar), Flamingo Wildlife Habitat Pop-Up Bar, Garden Bar, Bird Bar, Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse and Flamingo Social Bar. Specialty menu highlights include:

The Spice is Right : Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, ginger beer, cranberry juice, cinnamon simple syrup and lime wedge

'Mingo Mocha : Crème de Cacao, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, Ketel One vodka, vanilla syrup and graham cracker rim

Reindeer Kick : Jameson Cold Brew, hot or iced coffee, peppermint syrup and crushed candy cane rim

Bad Santa: Pendleton Whiskey, SWEET SIN hot chocolate, marshmallows and whipped cream

For more information, visit flamingolasvegas.com.

About Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the recently renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as new Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and Mexican hot spot Carlos' n Charlie's and the latest addition, vintage-inspired Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque, RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas as well as Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

