Super Bowl, Super Charged: Marriott Bonvoy Gives Football Fanatic Members VIP Access To Pinch-Yourself Experiences at Super Bowl LVI

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans have something to celebrate today as exclusive NFL Moments go live on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. These money-can't-buy packages allow members of Marriott Bonvoy's award-winning travel program to use their points to access incredible experiences at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles – something no other travel program can offer.

The Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform gives members the chance to use Marriott Bonvoy points earned from travel and everyday activities such as hotel stays at Marriott's 30 extraordinary hotel brands, cobrand credit card purchases, ride-sharing, or food delivery, to gain VIP access to bucket list experiences all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on packages through auctions.

Starting today, the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform will offer multiple exclusive Super Bowl LVI experiences that will give members an unforgettable way to enjoy the biggest weekend in football. This includes the chance to meet NFL Legends, gain field access at Super Bowl LVI and attend Super Bowl LVI in style in the Courtyard by Marriott stadium suite. Two lucky winners will even get the VIP treatment at the iconic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

These Moments experiences are the culmination of a series of money-can't-buy packages offered by Marriott Bonvoy Moments throughout this year's football season, which has included everything from attending NFL Draft, to learning how to "make the call" on plays with the NFL's VP of Officiating, Training and Education.

The full list of Super Bowl Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences available starting today are:

Stand in for NFL players at the Super Bowl dress rehearsal + Super Bowl LVI Stadium Suite Tickets (1 x package available): Kick off your Super Bowl LVI weekend on Friday, when you stand in for NFL players as the NFL Game Presentation team rehearses player introductions for Super Bowl Sunday. You'll walk through the endzone tunnel and run out onto the Super Bowl field and feel what it's like to be an NFL player. On Sunday, join a brunch with fellow Marriott Bonvoy members to talk football and share predictions for the game. Then, attend the biggest game of the year with suite tickets. Kick off your Super Bowl LVI weekend on Friday, when you stand in for NFL players as the NFL Game Presentation team rehearses player introductions for Super Bowl Sunday. You'll walk through the endzone tunnel and run out onto the Super Bowl field and feel what it's like to be an NFL player. On Sunday, join a brunch with fellow Marriott Bonvoy members to talk football and share predictions for the game. Then, attend the biggest game of the year with suite tickets.

VIP access to the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (2 x packages available): Enjoy a VIP experience at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Enjoy a VIP experience at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Walk the Red Carpet and Attend NFL Honors + Super Bowl LVI Stadium Suite Tickets (2 x packages available): Attend the star-studded red carpet at the NFL Honors event, the league's annual awards show recognizing the NFL's best players, performances, and plays from 2021. This package also includes suite tickets for the Super Bowl. Attend the star-studded red carpet at the NFL Honors event, the league's annual awards show recognizing the NFL's best players, performances, and plays from 2021. This package also includes suite tickets for the Super Bowl.

Pregame field access + Super Bowl LVI Stadium Suite Tickets (2 x packages available): Kick off this bucket list experience with the ultimate pregame access to Super Bowl LVI and enjoy the game afterwards from suite seats. Kick off this bucket list experience with the ultimate pregame access to Super Bowl LVI and enjoy the game afterwards from suite seats.

Super Bowl LVI Stadium Suite Tickets + Postgame field access (2 x packages available): After watching the game from a suite, see what championship confetti looks like firsthand as you feel the turf under your feet with your postgame field access. After watching the game from a suite, see what championship confetti looks like firsthand as you feel the turf under your feet with your postgame field access.

Members-only Game Day Brunch + Super Bowl LVI Stadium Suite Tickets (12 x packages available): Experience a VIP weekend in Los Angeles , kicking off with a brunch with fellow Marriott Bonvoy members to talk football. Then take in the biggest game of the year from suite seats. Experience a VIP weekend in, kicking off with a brunch with fellow Marriott Bonvoy members to talk football. Then take in the biggest game of the year from suite seats.

Tickets to Courtyard House presented by Visa, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy Visa Cardholders (Multiple Packages Available) : See and be seen with some of the greatest names in the NFL at this exclusive pre-game party which includes premium food, drinks and a live, intimate performance by a soon-to-be-announced artist. A select number of packages will include the opportunity to attend a private meet-and-greet with the artist during the party. Dance and mingle with fellow football fanatics while talking all about the upcoming game as you kick off this epic weekend in style. Members must be a Marriott Bonvoy Visa cardholder to redeem these packages. : See and be seen with some of the greatest names in the NFL at this exclusive pre-game party which includes premium food, drinks and a live, intimate performance by a soon-to-be-announced artist. A select number of packages will include the opportunity to attend a private meet-and-greet with the artist during the party. Dance and mingle with fellow football fanatics while talking all about the upcoming game as you kick off this epic weekend in style. Members must be a Marriott Bonvoy Visa cardholder to redeem these packages.

Coming Soon: Virtual Super Bowl LVI Chalk Talk with an NFL Legend (25 x packages available): Those unable to be at Super Bowl in person don't need to miss out on the fun. Join an NFL Legend in an exclusive virtual experience as they explain how the NFL teams prepare for Super Bowl weekend and listen to firsthand stories from playing in the NFL to competing to be Super Bowl Champion .

Coming Soon: Have an NFL Legend Coach Your Youth Football Team (1 x package available): As well as Super Bowl LVI Moments, members will also have the chance to have an NFL Hall of Famer coach a session with one member's youth football team in the lead up to the big game.

"Our members are passionate football fans excited take their passion for the game back on the road this NFL season and for the return of in-person football experiences," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy. "We're thrilled to be able to offer these once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments at the Super Bowl once again through our longtime partnership with the NFL, giving our members the chance to use their points to make unforgettable memories with friends, family, and new connections."

Marriott Bonvoy has been offering members exclusive access to the NFL's most coveted events since 2016. To date, football fanatics have redeemed more than 94M points to pursue their passion for football with exclusive access to luxury suite seats, hands-on master classes, meet and greets and more.

To bid on one of the Super Bowl LVI experiences, or to find out what else Marriott Bonvoy Moments has to offer, visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

