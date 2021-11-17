LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Subaru Debuts All-New Solterra Electric SUV

Solterra is Brand's First Global All-Electric Vehicle

Standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

8.3-inch ground clearance with Subaru X-MODE

New multimedia system with available 12.3-inch touchscreen

Suite of driver assist technologies

Estimated EV range of more than 220-miles

Smartphone connected features include Remote Start with Climate Control, Smart Navigation, and Remote Lock/Unlocking

Available 360-Degree Surround-View Camera

Subaru of America, Inc. today revealed its first-ever all-electric SUV, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The highly anticipated Solterra is packed with new electrification and in-vehicle technology while staying true to its Subaru heritage with industry-leading safety and go-anywhere capability.

The name Solterra was created using the Latin words for "Sun" and "Earth" to represent Subaru's commitment to deliver traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package.

Adventurous and Versatile

Solterra comes standard with a new Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that now channels smooth linear output from Subaru StarDrive® Technology, providing outstanding traction and capability in all kinds of weather and terrain. Subaru StarDrive delivers substantial on-demand torque at all speeds with power and driver-selectable regenerative modes.

Like other Subaru SUVs, Solterra is equipped with X-MODE® offering increased performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The all-new model features Grip Control that incorporates Hill Ascent and Descent Assist. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance and 215 horsepower from front and rear electric motors, Solterra provides versatility in both off-road and city driving.

With up to 126 cubic feet of passenger and cargo space, generous leg room, and a nearly flat floor, the 5-passenger SUV gives occupants the airy, open feel of a much larger vehicle. The Solterra offers up to 30 cubic feet of useable cargo space behind the rear seats, and also features a 60/40 folding seatback and two-position load floor for maximum cargo and passenger flexibility. The wide 41.3-inch rear gate opening with low liftover height allows easy loading and unloading. Available raised roof rails add more cargo-carrying options for owners' adventures.

Safety Technology

The new Subaru Solterra offers a comprehensive suite of active safety technology including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology; Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Also standard is Parking Support Brake which can apply the vehicle's brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing.

For the first time in a Subaru, a 360-Degree Surround-View Camera system allows for better all-around situational awareness. Also new for Subaru, Solterra is equipped with standard Safe Exit Assist. The new safety feature notifies occupants, before exiting the vehicle, of approaching vehicles with an audible and visual warning.

Unique to Solterra is the new e-SUBARU Global Platform that has been engineered to bring together Subaru's all-wheel drive capability, superior driving dynamics, and world-leading passive safety.

Standard multi-element LED Headlights include High Beam Assist, encouraging drivers to maximize the use of high beams without worry of impairing oncoming traffic. The new SUV comes standard with driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags, side pelvis/torso airbags, and a driver and front passenger knee airbag.

Eco-Friendly Made Easy

Solterra's high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack provides plenty of daily range. The electric SUV can quickly charge just about anywhere with its Level 2 AC and DC fast charging capability. With DC fast charging, Solterra is capable of charging up to 80-percent of total battery capacity in under an hour.

To simplify the charging experience while traveling, mobile apps work with the vehicle's multimedia system to help local thousands of charging options nationwide, including more than 3,000 DC fast-charging stations, and 38,000 Level 2 charging stations. Charging at home is also made easy and affordable with Level 1 or Level 2 compatibilities.

Solterra owners can explore the city streets and the open road with confidence because the all-wheel drive SUV has an estimated range of more than 220 miles, convenient home charging capability, and access to a national network of charging stations.

Bold Design

The Solterra is an evolution of the Subaru Dynamic X Solid design concept, rendered with the design flexibility of the e-Subaru Global Platform. At the front, Subaru's signature hexagonal grille has been tightly integrated with the front fascia. Thin and wide LED headlights complement this design motif. A low hood line also contributes to the SUV's sleek styling, aerodynamic performance, and excellent forward visibility while retaining pedestrian impact safety.

On the side, short front and rear overhangs and bold wheel arch moldings provide a confident stance and visually communicate the vehicle's off-road capability. The aerodynamically sloped rear glass has a dual-spoiler at the top and ducktail spoiler at the bottom. At the back of the vehicle, the rear combination lamps are positioned high, with a trapezoidal theme that strengthens the design.

The interior for the new SUV is a clean, minimalist design centered around an intuitive, high resolution touchscreen with multifunction display, multimedia, and climate control. Combined with an available panoramic glass roof and generous storage options, Solterra delivers an interior that is not just spacious, but also inviting.

Advanced Comfort and Convenience

Solterra is equipped with an all-new multimedia system with an available 12.3-in touchscreen. The new system comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and an available wireless charging phone dock in the center console.

Smartphone app connectivity includes remote climate control and remote lock/unlocking, both contributing to a more convenient and connected drive. The remote climate control system can automatically warm up or cool down the vehicle before departure, even when garaged.

Solterra joins the award-winning line-up of Subaru SUVs, including Outback, Forester, Crosstrek and Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid. The all-new Solterra will go on sale mid-2022.

Specification 2023 Solterra EV Range (estimated miles) More than 220 Horsepower 215 Torque (lb.-ft.) 248 Passenger volume (cu.ft) 95.7 Cargo volume upper/lower cargo floor position (cu.ft.) 27.7/ 30.3 Cargo volume from lower row (cu.ft.) 30.3 Total passenger & cargo volume (cu.ft.) 126 Rear cargo opening width (in.) 41.3 Wheelbase (in.) 112.2 Length (in.) 184.6 Height (in.) 73.2 Width (in.) 65.0 Seating Capacity 5 passenger Ground clearance (in.) 8.3



* Vehicle specifications and vehicle features are preliminary and are subject to change without notice to improve performance, reliability, function, design, or otherwise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product and Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.