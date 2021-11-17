EpiVax Collaborates with Leidos on Malaria Vaccine Research, Series of Papers Published in Frontiers of Immunology

EpiVax Collaborates with Leidos on Malaria Vaccine Research, Series of Papers Published in Frontiers of Immunology

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") announces the publication of three papers focusing on malaria vaccine efficacy, in collaboration with Leidos, the University of Georgia Center for Vaccines and Immunology, the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute, and Sanofi Pasteur's VaxDesign Campus. The work was supported by the Office of Infectious Diseases, Bureau for Global Health, U.S. Agency for International Development), under the terms of the Malaria Vaccine Development Program (MVDP) Contract AID-OAA-C-15-00071, for which Leidos, Inc. was the prime contractor.

EpiVax is an immunology company founded in 1998. We develop and employ extensive analytical capabilities in the field of computational immunology. We assess protein therapeutics for immunogenic risk and design more effective (and safer) vaccines. www.EpiVax.com . (PRNewsfoto/EpiVax, Inc.)

EpiVax announces the publication of three papers focusing on malaria vaccine efficacy with collaborators.

"Identification, Selection and Immune Assessment of Liver Stage CD8 T Cell Epitopes From Plasmodium falciparum" in Frontiers of Immunology. May 2021.

"Bridging Computational Vaccinology and Vaccine Development Through Systematic Identification, Characterization, and Downselection of Conserved and Variable Circumsporozoite Protein CD4 T Cell Epitopes From Diverse Plasmodium falciparum Strains" in Frontiers of Immunology. June 2021.

Optimization" in Frontiers of Immunology. July 2021.

"EpiVax provided analysis that was essential to the success of these studies, identifying potentially important epitopes in each of the antigens," said Dr. Kenneth Tucker, principal life scientist at Leidos.

EpiVax leveraged several in silico tools across this project. iVAX, the flagship vaccine design platform analyzes conserved target protein sequences for binding affinity to Class I or Class II HLA alleles. JanusMatrix is a proprietary algorithm useful for assessing homology or "humanness" of vaccine antigens.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets.

About EpiVax:

EpiVax is a biotechnology company with expertise in T cell epitope prediction, immune modulation, and rapid vaccine design

About the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Malaria Vaccine Development Program (MVDP):

USAID's mission is to partner to end extreme poverty and promote resilient, democratic societies while advancing our security and prosperity. MVDP's mission is to develop and introduce malaria vaccines to protect vulnerable populations in the developing world. The opinions expressed in the publications are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID.

Press Contact:

Katie Porter, Business Development Manager

EpiVax

kporter@epivax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EpiVax Inc.