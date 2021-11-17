Eltek Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

- Revenues of $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our third quarter results reflect a reduction in working days during this quarter, compared to the number of working days in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, we incurred higher expenses due to the strength of the New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") compared to the US$ during the third quarter."

"We are conducting several R&D programs in order to keep our position as an innovative industry leader. In addition, we invested $1.4 million in new equipment during the first nine months of 2021. We continue to invest in new advanced manufacturing equipment that will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and increase our competitiveness by implementing improved production processes and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies," added Mr. Yaffe.

"Eltek has an improved balance sheet and cash flow, with a positive working capital of $12.5 million as of September 30, 2021 and operating cash flow of $3.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. We are making the necessary operational adjustments to expand our business, improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues and return to the trend of improved operational results," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021 compared to the Third Quarter of 2020

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $8.0 million compared to revenues of $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020;

Gross profit was $1.4 million (17.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.8 million (19.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020;

Operating profit was $65,000 during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to operating profit of $638,000 in the third quarter of 2020;

Net loss was $26,000 , or ($0.00) per share in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to net profit of $598,000 , or $0.14 per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020;

EBITDA was $553,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2020;

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $598,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $873,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 totaled $8.9 million compared to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2020 .

Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2021

Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were $24.3 million compared to $27.2 million in the first nine months of 2020;

Gross profit was $4.9 million (20.2% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $5.5 million (20.3% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2020;

Operating profit was $1.1 million compared to operating profit of $2.1 million in the first nine months of 2020;

Net profit was $1.0 million , or $0.17 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.8 million , or $0.42 per fully diluted share in the first nine months of 2020;

EBITDA was $2.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to EBITDA of $3.2 million in the first nine months of 2020;

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $3.7 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-723-3164

Israel: 03-9180691

International: +972-3-9180691

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem

Chief Financial Officer

alonm@nisteceltek.com

+972-3-9395023

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021 2020

2021

2020













Revenues

7,965 9,256

24,302

27,206

Costs of revenues

(6,570) (7,433)

(19,397)

(21,679)



















Gross profit

1,395 1,823

4,905

5,527



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,285) (1,183)

(3,706)

(3,467)



















R&D expenses, net

(45) (2)

(55)

-



















Operating profit

65 638

1,144

2,060



















Financial expenses, net

(121) (19)

(101)

(158)

Other income (expenses), net

44 (10)

41

(10)



















Profit before income tax

(12) 609

1,084

1,892



















Tax expenses

(14) (11)

(64)

(50)



















Net Profit (loss)

(26) 598

1,020

1,842



















Earnings per share

































Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

(0.00) 0.14

0.17

0.42



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,840 4,380

5,840

4,380



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,840 4,380

5,871

4,380



Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)





















September 30, December 31,













2021 2020









Assets

































Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

8,885 4,735









Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

6,441 9,062









Other

901 700









Inventories

4,216 3,704









Prepaid expenses

269 619



























Total current assets

20,712 18,820



























Long term assets















Restricted deposits

218 62









Severance pay fund

64 64









Operating lease right of use assets

8,802 8,948









Total long term assets

9,084 9,074



























Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

7,414 7,263



























Total Assets

37,210 35,157













































Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

































Current liabilities















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

595 676









Accounts payable: Trade

3,523 4,452









Other

3,230 3,831









Short-term operating lease liabilities

852 742



























Total current liabilities

8,200 9,701



























Long-term liabilities















Long term debt, excluding current maturities

3,965 1,495









Employee severance benefits

332 338









Deferred tax liabilities

107 84









Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,057 8,272



























Total long-term liabilities

12,461 10,189



























Equity















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357

5,296 5,296









Additional paid-in capital

22,846 22,846









Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

3,103 3,153









Capital reserve

1,394 1,084









Accumulated deficit

(16,090) (17,112)









Shareholders' equity

16,549 15,267









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

37,210 35,157











Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)

















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations



Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021 2020

2021

2020





























GAAP net Income (loss)



(26) 598

1,020

1,842 Add back items:

































Financial expenses, net



121 19

101

158 Income tax expense



14 11

64

50 Depreciation and amortization



444 390

1,330

1,176 Non-GAAP EBITDA



553 1,018

2,515

3,226

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021 2020

2021

2020



















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net Income

(26) 598

1,020

1,842



















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net















cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

445 391

1,331

1,177

Capital gain on disposal of fixed assets, net

- (16)

-

(16)

Stock-based compensation

127 48

310

91

Revaluation of long term loans

- (2)

-

2

Increase in deferred tax liabilities

6 6

22

18





578 427

1,663

1,272



















Decrease (Increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

17 (1)

41

(5)

Decrease in trade receivables

1,015 949

2,560

1,098

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

48 (1,077)

143

(890)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(275) (50)

(525)

198

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(464) 397

(875)

27

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

(300) (357)

(579)

181

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

5 (13)

(5)

27





46 (152)

760

636



















Net cash provided by operating activities

598 873

3,443

3,750



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of fixed assets

(824) (348)

(1,362)

(802)

Restricted deposits

(2) (1)

(156)

(58)

Net cash used in investing activities

(826) (349)

(1,518)

(860)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Short- term bank credit, net

- (1,163)

(377)

(1,928)

Repayment of short- term shareholder loan

- -

-

(571)

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(111) (37)

(188)

(145)

Proceeds from long-term loans

- -

3,062

1,141

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

- (87)

(285)

(391)

Net cash used in financing activities

(111) (1,287)

2,212

(1,894)



















Effect of translation adjustments

55 7

13

27



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(284) (756)

4,150

1,023



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

9,169 3,407

4,735

1,628



















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

8,885 2,651

8,885

2,651



