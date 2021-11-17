College and Career Readiness Seen as a Requirement for Forward Thinking Districts

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more states pass legislation focused on postsecondary outcomes and districts switch their focus to actionable goals for students, investment in college and career readiness platforms is on the rise. That trend is evident as SchooLinks, the fastest growing College and Career Readiness platform on the market, announced a series of recent customer wins that illustrate the market shift toward college and career readiness software as a requirement for K-12 schools and districts.

This year hundreds of school and districts of all sizes from coast to coast selected SchooLinks as their college and career readiness solution. Notable districts include:

Greenville County Schools - South Carolina (75,500 students)

Katy Independent School District - Texas (75,428 students)

Columbus City School District - Ohio (48,925 students)

Richmond Public Schools - Virginia (25,015 students)

Newport Mesa Unified School District - California (21,641 students)

Maine Township High School District 207, Illinois (6,275 students)

"SchooLinks has been a game-changer when it comes to ensuring that every student receives a high-quality, personalized guidance experience focused on life beyond high school," said Shawn P. Messmer, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Innovation, at Maine Township HS D207. "It has single-handedly streamlined our career and postsecondary counseling into a single platform that is a one-stop shop for counselors, teachers, students and families."

"We are thrilled to add these districts to the SchooLinks community," said SchooLinks Founder and CEO, Katie Fang. "We strive to build great solutions by listening to our district partners. We have a shared goal of ensuring students can have the postsecondary experience they want based on their skills and desires."

About SchooLinks

SchooLinks is the most modern, robust college and career readiness solution on the market. Supporting 80+ interactive experiences from interest discovery to academic and post-secondary planning - SchooLinks offers internship matching, career mentorship, industry partner management and other features that help districts broaden the definition of college and career readiness. Our platform is powered by modern technologies such as machine learning, and mobile-enabled experiences.

