Algenist And Checkerspot Announce Strategic Partnership Focused On Microalgae Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenist, the market leader in plant-based, 100% vegan, high-performance skincare products that deliver 10-day visible results, announces a strategic R&D agreement with Checkerspot, a materials innovation company, focused on advanced microalgae-derived materials and ingredients. The collaborative teams will focus on bringing new innovative solutions directly to consumers.

Algenist CEO Rose Fernandez, Algenist VP of Product Development Tammy Yaiser and Checkerspot CSO Scott Franklin at Checkerspot HQ in Alameda, California.

Building upon their long-standing relationship, the partnership is now formalized between Algenist and Checkerspot. Algenist was founded in 2011 under the guidance of now Checkerspot CEO and co-founder, Charles Dimmler, and Scott Franklin, Checkerspot Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder. Algenist and Checkerspot have maintained their deep-rooted alliance in bringing exclusive strains of microalgae materials into the beauty marketplace. With this new collaboration, Checkerspot will serve as Algenist's innovation hub and microalgae R&D team, positioning the brand at the forefront of microalgae innovation and cutting-edge technologies.

Algenist will be working with Checkerspot utilizing its WING™ innovation platform - researching, conceptualizing, developing and commercializing industry-changing microalgae materials and technologies. Algenist, born out of a biotech ingredient discovery with their renowned and patented Alguronic Acid from microalgae, has continued to drive ingredient innovation in the marketplace, bringing entirely new molecules to skincare with its exclusive Active Vegan Collagen and Blue-Green algae-derived pure Ascorbic Acid.

Algenist CEO Rose Fernandez said, "We are continually leveraging algae and plants to bring new materials and technologies to life. Biotechnology enables us to imagine innovations with our future in mind. The ability to produce regenerative ingredients in the lab, utilizing a greener manufacturing process, is critical for us and our future. By partnering with the best in microalgae science, we are focused on renovating long-used and somewhat outdated technologies that will be introduced into the world of personal care in the near future."

Established in 2016, Checkerspot has successfully brought new polymers to the industry, now used in its outdoor brand WNDR Alpine. In addition, the company has previously announced partnerships and development projects with W.L. Gore, DIC Corporation, and Beyond Surface Technologies. Checkerspot is focused on bringing materials to life by innovating and delivering improved performance. With the ability to apply its expertise in developing new materials across multiple categories and industries, Checkerspot utilizes a vertically-integrated approach to its business. It is a dream brought to life through the power of biomanufacturing, and of course, microalgae.

"Algenist has been leading the way in connecting biotechnology to personal care, exemplifying the immense application potential of microalgae. We are excited to be empowering the team at Algenist through Checkerspot's WING™ Platform," says Dimmler. "The Algenist team has a history of delivering innovation to discerning consumers; and we are aligned with their vision for the future. The WING™ Platform will further fuel innovation for Algenist while bringing biomanufacturing to the forefront. We are looking forward to our teams working closely together."

The teams are currently developing new disruptive innovations in the world of microalgae materials and products. "Biotechnology and materials development are unlocking skincare solutions in unprecedented ways, we have just begun to explore what is possible" agree both Fernandez & Dimmler.

About Algenist

Algenist LLC, is wholly owned by Tengram Capital Partners; the company was acquired from Solazyme in 2017. The science-based skincare brand celebrates 10 years of ingredient-level innovation, delivering 10-day visible results powered by a regenerative, billion-year-old, single-cell plant. Algenist strives for a rigorous, thoughtful approach to the development of ingredients and products that are efficacious for the most common skin concerns. If ingredients cannot be found that meet the company's standards and that live up to Algenist's promise of 10-day results, they make them themselves. https://algenist.com/

About Checkerspot

Checkerspot, Inc. designs performance materials and ingredients at a molecular level. It does this by optimizing microbes to biomanufacture unique oils produced in nature, but not previously accessible at a commercial scale. Checkerspot's first commercialized materials are next generation polyurethanes and textile finishes designed to improve the performance of consumer products. The company is currently commercializing performance composites engineered into skis and sold through the brand WNDR Alpine (https://wndr-alpine.com), as well as algal oil formulated into miDori® BioWick and sold in partnership with Beyond Surface Technologies. Checkerspot's mission is to expand the palette of molecular building blocks for high performance and sustainable materials for better products. https://checkerspot.com/

Algenist and Checkerspot logos

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Algenist