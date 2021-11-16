Joerns Healthcare and BioIntelliSense Announce North American Partnership to Expand Access to Innovative, Medical Grade Wearable Devices for Continuous Remote Monitoring, Enabling Patient Care Anywhere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a healthcare technology and equipment services company, announced today that they have entered into a strategic channel partnership with BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, to introduce the BioSticker™ and BioButton® medical-grade wearable devices and data services to provider organizations, particularly in the post-acute and long-term care market. This collaboration strengthens Joerns Healthcare's proven leadership and extensive reach, with BioIntelliSense's continuous remote monitoring devices and data services, to optimize care delivery across care settings.

The discreet device works across care settings and provides personalized clinical intelligence in near real-time.

BioIntelliSense's flagship FDA-cleared BioSticker and medical grade BioButton wearable devices, along with its algorithmic-based data services, enable effortless remote data capture and continuous multi-parameter monitoring of a range of physiological indicators (temperature, respiratory rate and heart rate at rest, body position, activity, gait, step et al.). Integrated seamlessly into Joerns' Connexio™ platform, BioIntellliSense's advanced data services allow for early detection of adverse trends through its proprietary biosensor technology at a fraction of the cost of traditional remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems. The discreet device works across care settings and provides personalized clinical intelligence in near real-time to allow for proactive interventions and continuous care models.

"Named a 2021 CES and MedTech Breakthrough Awardee, BioIntelliSense has clearly set a new and novel standard for remote patient monitoring technology. Joerns is excited to partner with BioIntelliSense to bring this trailblazing technology forward," said Doug Ferguson, chief strategy officer for Joerns Healthcare. "We see the BioSticker and BioButton as the missing piece to unlocking the true potential for patient-centered care regardless of the care setting. The addition of remote patient monitoring to our Connexio platform, the first-ever patient directed asset management platform, creates a holistic system that automates and extends the monitoring of patients. The result is improved patient care and enhanced patient satisfaction, with greater clinician impact at less cost," said Ferguson.



"The introduction of our medical-grade wearable devices and clinical intelligence services through the Joerns Healthcare network, represents a significant advancement in making continuous medical-grade remote monitoring reliable, effortless and cost-effective across the care continuum" said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. "Through this strategic partnership, we share a mission to simplify the care experience, while providing unique clinical insights to drive workflow efficiencies and optimize care delivery that bends the cost curve. Together, we will be able to support at scale a range of clinical use cases (i.e. wound care, infectious disease, oncology, orthopedics, cardiac) that qualify for RPM reimbursement and can be deployed nationwide."

To learn more about the BioIntelliSense medical grade device and data services for remote patient monitoring for post-acute care email Connexio@joerns.com or visit biointellisense.com.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical grade BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care from in the hospital to the home.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a healthcare technology and equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the technology, professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and over 130 years of expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Joerns Healthcare

Lindy Plummer

Corporate Communications

lindy.plummer@joerns.com

BioIntelliSense

Carolyn Walsh

Chief Commercial Officer

cwalsh@biointellisense.com

