Distinguished Programs Taps Jared O'Donnell for Executive Role

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, today officially announces Jared O'Donnell has joined Distinguished's sales team as regional sales executive for Manhattan, Hudson Valley and upstate New York. Jared brings over 10 years of experience in commercial underwriting and sales to his new role.

"Jared's breadth of knowledge in the commercial insurance space and previous experience as both underwriter and territory manager for insurance companies make him an ideal fit for this role," noted Kurt Meister, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Distinguished Programs. "Now joining a team responsible for providing specialized products and services, he will play a pivotal part in Distinguished's continued growth."

In his new role, Jared will work with agents and brokers throughout New York to choose proper insurance programs for clients across the full range of specialized products and services offered through Distinguished Programs

Prior to joining Distinguished Programs, Jared served as territory manager for Nationwide in the Northeast, where he was responsible for helping agencies grow their business. In a previous role as a New Business Underwriter, Jared was responsible for marketing efforts and revenue expansion across New Jersey and Pennsylvania for nearly 75 independent agents.

Jared attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA where he earned his bachelor's degree in finance. He will be based in Pennsylvania and operate remotely.

