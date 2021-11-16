Cyber Defense Labs Names Michael Spotts New Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nation-wide search, Cyber Defense Labs, a Dallas-based expert cybersecurity services firm that helps companies strengthen security and reduce risk across their business environments, announced today that it is promoting Michael Spotts from chief technology officer (CTO) and vice president of cyber managed security services to serve as Cyber Defense Labs' chief operating officer (COO).

In his new role as COO, Spotts will be responsible for creating, shaping and managing the day-to-day delivery of Cyber Defense Labs services and solutions, including the technology that underpins them, while also establishing and managing our sales and account management resources.

"Mike has been building and leading cyber operations for Fortune 100 companies for more than 20 years and has consistently proved himself to be a visionary leader, committed to finding and delivering best-in-class solutions and building teams with deep expertise," said Cyber Defense Labs CEO Robert Anderson, Jr. "He has been instrumental to the growth of our company, and we are excited for the leadership he will bring to this new role."

Spotts joined Cyber Defense Labs in 2019 and previously led cyber managed security services, including the 24X7 security operations center, advanced technical services, IT and information security.

"This company thrives on tackling tough cybersecurity challenges and helping our client partners through every step of their journey," said Spotts. "Cyber Defense Labs has some of the most talented and passionate cyber experts I have worked with. I am honored for the opportunity to lead this team and help our client partners reduce their risk as their businesses grow and evolve," said Spotts.

Spotts' background includes decades of operational experience helping organizations of all sizes combat a constant onslaught of sophisticated and multifaceted cyber threats. Prior to joining Cyber Defense Labs, he served as director of cybersecurity operations and services at Comcast, an American telecommunications conglomerate. In that role, he ran the day-to-day operations of the Cyber Security Fusion Center which protects Comcast's national infrastructure. He also expanded Comcast's cyber operations capability by building and launching a cybersecurity operations center in India.

Previously, Spotts spent nearly eleven years working at BT, a multinational telecommunications holding company formerly known as British Telecom. There, he led a global team of cybersecurity professionals that delivered advanced cyber services to protect BT and its customers.

He held a variety of positions during his tenure, including security specialist, network security vulnerability manager, senior cyber network security manager, senior cybersecurity service designer and head of security development for cyber and physical security operations. Spotts concluded his time with BT as general manager of cyber development and operations for BT Americas.

Notably, Spotts also built and managed all cybersecurity operations for several of the largest global sporting events, including the Olympic Games in London, Tokyo, and Rio, and the Rugby World Cup, and managed cybersecurity operations for a G7 summit.

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during, and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

