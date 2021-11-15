New Apprenticeship Hosting Webinar As Part of National Apprenticeship Week To Help Address Tech Talent Gap

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Apprenticeship (NEW), a federally registered apprenticeship program, will help promote U.S. Department of Labor's National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) taking place November 15-21, 2021. In celebration, NEW will host a free webinar on Friday, November 19th 2021 from 2pm - 3pm EST discussing how employers can address the tech talent gap.

This year marks the seventh annual nationwide celebration of Registered Apprenticeships and their ability to improve equity and create career opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Apprenticeship.gov describes NAW as "an opportunity to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, a proven and industry-driven training model, provides a critical talent pipeline that can help to address some of our nation's pressing workforce challenges."

NEW recently closed $2.5 million in seed funding and has been ramping up efforts to build public awareness of the value tech apprenticeships have to offer job seekers and employers alike. As a federally registered apprenticeship program, NEW partners with forward-thinking companies who recognize that early career employees can be successful on day one without four-year degrees. The program produces high-potential talent which receives specialized education to develop the exact skills needed to excel in fields such as IT, Cloud Architecture and Digital Marketing.

Greg Abbott, Governor of NEW's home state of Texas, released an official proclamation supporting National Apprenticeship Week. Abbott acknowledges the vital role registered apprenticeships have played in Texas's job market for generations, emphasizing that, "as we continue to face the challenges of an ever-changing world, the need for skilled workers to bolster our robust workforce has increased." Abbott also notes that the apprenticeship hands-on learning model "cultivates a skilled and valuable workforce that gives Texas an edge in today's global economy." The governor encourages people to learn more about apprenticeship and the multitudinous benefits it offers.

"Apprentices of this generation are life-long learners, developing and strengthening relationships with masters, mentors, coaches to accelerate knowledge and become leaders of tomorrow as they advance digital transformation in our culture today," says Aurora Geis, National Director Strategic Relationships & Head Coach at NEW.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 221,000 people entered apprenticeship programs nationwide in fiscal year 2020. Not only is apprenticeship growing across the United States, but tech talent needs have greatly increased, with 3.72 million IT jobs in the US currently. NEW recognizes the pressing demand for tech talent and continues expanding their initiatives to equip apprentices with exceptional skills in order to meet each employer's unique requirements.

To learn more about how Apprenticeships are addressing the tech talent gap, register for free to join the NAW Webinar on Friday, Nov 19th at 2pm Eastern .

About National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is a U.S. Department of Labor nationwide celebration aimed at bringing together leading business, labor, education, apprentices, and other critical partners to showcase the impact Registered Apprenticeship programs have on building the American workforce, as well as highlight the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity and supporting underserved communities. Registered Apprenticeships provide the opportunity to assist and propel individuals who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality by allowing apprentices to earn while they learn and providing a pathway to well-paying careers. For more information, visit apprenticeship.gov/NAW.

About New Apprenticeship

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. Our experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips workforce talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech. For more information visit: NewApprenticeship.com .

