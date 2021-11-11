EXOP Group Joins Crisis24, The Leading Integrated Risk Management Firm, Creating the Most Powerful Intelligence Platform in the Industry

Acquisition elevates integrated risk management services, leverages advanced artificial intelligence, expands global capabilities in Germany

MONTREAL, QC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading global risk management firm Crisis24 , a GardaWorld company, finalized the acquisition of Germany-based risk management firm EXOP Group , which will expand Crisis24's global footprint and intelligence resources.

With over 120 analysts on four continents and 24/7 global operations centers backed by its advanced technology, Crisis24 provides unrivaled curated intelligence and sophisticated technologies to enable the world's most disruptive brands and prominent organizations to operate effectively. The team monitors and analyzes global developments and threats to deliver innovative solutions to help clients mitigate and manage risk anywhere in the world.

An artificial intelligence (AI)-driven risk management company, EXOP Group delivers critical mobility risk management services through human intelligence, AI and machine learning and leading technology.

"Crisis24 is emerging as the sole player redefining the industry, and we're proud and excited to join forces with a global champion in the integrated risk management space. By combining man and machine intelligence, while expanding our capabilities on a global scale, our clients now have greater access to business-essential capabilities and innovative solutions," said Alexander Sprich, CEO of EXOP Group. "Joining forces with Crisis24 will allow us to expand rapidly in Germany by giving us the global reach GardaWorld offers yet keeping a highly flexible and boutique approach for our customers."

The strategic acquisition of EXOP will increase Crisis24 capability to provide the most comprehensive intelligence and security risk management services available on the market protecting businesses and saving lives.

"As the world continuously changes, so do the threats associated with the complexities of global risk. It is not only important, but critical, to have a proactive and integrated approach to managing risk to ensure clients and assets are informed and protected 24/7 both locally and globally. Combining Crisis24's three decades of highly curated human intelligence with EXOP's AI solution will create the most powerful and integrated risk management platform available," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Integrated Risk Management for Crisis24. "EXOP's 24/7 response operations center based in Konstanz, Germany will be integral in growing our own response capabilities and locally strengthening the support of our clients in and from the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), while using our global capabilities and boots on the ground. We're thrilled to see the momentum of this acquisition as we prepare for accelerated growth, increased resources, and career possibilities for our teams within an agile structure. This move underscores our commitment not to just lead the industry but propels us to revolutionize it through innovation."

About Crisis24, a GardaWorld company:

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe.

