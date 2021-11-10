SME Announces 2021 College of Fellows

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, committed to advancing manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, has announced its 2021 SME College of Fellows. This level of recognition is attained only by those with more than 20 years of significant career contributions in manufacturing. Recipients will be honored at the SME Annual Gala event in Southfield, Michigan on Nov. 10.

The nine selected manufacturing leaders, all SME members, have diverse technical backgrounds spanning advanced technologies and processes including additive manufacturing, automation, machining and advanced materials. Their ongoing work has influenced all manufacturing industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, machine tool and design and more.

"Our 2021 SME College of Fellows recipients demonstrate the depth and breadth of experience and achievement among advanced manufacturing thought leaders," said Bob Willig, SME executive director and CEO. "We welcome these members into the prestigious SME College of Fellows and honor their high-level achievements that move our vital industry to the next level."

2021 SME College of Fellows:

Sudarsanam Suresh Babu , PhD, FSME, University of Tennessee, Knoxville , Knoxville, Tennessee

Blair E. Carlson , PhD, FSME, General Motors R&D, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Kevin Chou , PhD, FSME, PE, University of Louisville , Louisville, Kentucky

Leslie J. Cohen , PhD, FSME, Cohen Aerospace Consulting, Los Angeles

F uewen "Frank" Liou , PhD, FSME, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri

Katherine C. "KC" Morris , FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Falls Church, Virginia

Jianjun Shi , PhD, FSME, Georgia Institute of Technology , Marietta, Georgia

Lih-Sheng "Tom" Turng , PhD, FSME, University of Wisconsin-Madison , Madison, Wisconsin

Bob Winfough , PhD, FSME, Sercel Inc., Houston

Since 1986, SME has recognized a select group as SME Fellows. Recipients are vetted through the SME International Awards & Recognition Committee and receive lifetime, dues-free membership and carry the designation "FSME" (Fellow of SME) after their names.

SME is accepting nominations for the 2022 SME College of Fellows through Dec. 1. Previous winners, award information and nomination criteria can be found at sme.org/fellows.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

