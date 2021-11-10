Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC Celebrates 6 Months Of Serving the Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) Community

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Calvin Williams opened Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC this past spring and on November 10th, 2021 the dermatology practice will celebrate 6 months of serving the local community and the at large Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. "It is an absolute pleasure to be able to care for so many patients and their families", says Dr. Williams. "When we opened our doors on May 10th, 2021, we weren't sure what to expect but the embrace from the community has been just short of overwhelming."

After practicing in Keller, Texas for nearly 3 years Dr. Williams decided it was time to venture out and serve the community in a new capacity. Through this vision, Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC was formed. Located centrally in Bedford, Texas, the new dermatology practice has been able to take care of patients from all over north Texas, including the the neighboring areas of Keller, Fort Worth, Colleyville, Irving, Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, and Mansfield. "Our goal is to provide the best dermatological care through a patient centric approach" says Dr. Williams. Providing services of Medical, Surgical and Cosmetic Dermatology, our ability to improve your skin is endless.

About Dr. Calvin Williams

Dr. Williams is native of Chicago, IL, where he attended DePaul University and earned a bachelor's degree in biological sciences. After finishing undergrad, he worked as a research assistant at the University of Chicago, studying evolution and neonatal disease models. He later attended Harvard Medical School in Boston, earning his Doctorate of Medicine. He then completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center, before arriving in Dallas for his dermatology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern.

"It was early in my life that I recognized, just how much importance we as a society place on our skin, and how that perceived importance plays a major role in how 'we' feel about our appearance and ultimately, about ourselves," says Dr. Williams. "Our skin, tells our story, and this is why I wanted to become a dermatologist."

In his leisure, Dr. Williams enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, mentoring at-risk youth, or attending sport events.

