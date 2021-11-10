C-Cloudy, by Duas Rodas, is among the finalists in the Future Ingredients 2021 Competition

C-Cloudy, by Duas Rodas, is among the finalists in the Future Ingredients 2021 Competition 100% natural flavor technology, free from titanium dioxide, ensures high performance in powdered beverages

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian multinational company Duas Rodas has been selected among the finalists of the Future Ingredients 2021 Competition, with C-Cloudy, a flavor with 100% natural technology, free from Titanium Dioxide, which ensures excellent turbidity in powdered drinks with all requirements of food safety.

The competition sponsored by Food Matter Live, a UK-based food market-driven innovation platform, aims to recognize ingredients that help drive innovation across global food and nutrition sectors, and new formulas that can have a significant impact on the integration of nutritious foods and sustainable and healthy diets.

Aligned with the growing market movements in search of healthier and clean label foods, and with recent studies by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) regarding the use of Titanium Dioxide, the Duas Rodas team of flavor specialists developed C-Cloudy, which achieves high sensory performance, allows quick adaptation to powdered beverage formulas, does not change the flavor or interfere with other additives, thus ensuring the same turbidity in the final application.

"In addition to the excellent sensory performance, C-Cloudy promotes a natural color, which positively impacts the product's value, and presents nutritional benefits, such as calcium, and is in line with the clean label concept, replacing titanium dioxide, meeting the aspects pointed out by EFSA regarding safety use", says Steven Charles Rumsey, PhD, Technological Innovation Director.

"Our C-Cloudy flavor technology has a special encapsulation system for better dissolution and stability, in addition to not influencing the physical characteristics and sensory characteristics of the product", reinforces Fernando de Jesus, Innovation Manager.

With over 95 years of experience in the global food and beverage market, Duas Rodas uses innovation as a strategic pillar of competitiveness and expansion. In products and technologies, the main innovation platforms involve creating new sensory experiences, permissive and positive indulgence and wellness. The company offers 3 thousand items that include flavors, natural extracts, condiments, ice cream and confectionery products, with 7 factories in Latin America and products with Kosher, Halal, Organic and Fair for Life certifications, in addition to FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

The winner of the competition will be announced during Food Matters Live, which will be held online from November 16 and 17.

