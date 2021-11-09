Zapier partners have new ways to power customers' workflows within their products

Zapier delivers end-to-end embeddable automation for business software Zapier partners have new ways to power customers' workflows within their products

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in easy automation for businesses — today announced additional products to their partner solutions, enabling SaaS partners to provide automation to customers directly in their products. The simple end-to-end user experience allows customers to discover available integrations, quickly adopt new automations, and manage their workflows—without ever having to leave the partner's product.

Zapier (PRNewsfoto/Zapier)

"We've had Zapier implemented for several years, and it has been our entire integration story," said Aleem Mawani, Co-Founder and CEO at Streak. "We've noticed users are relieved when we tell them we have a deep Zapier integration because they know they'll be able to integrate Streak into all the other tools they use in their workflow."

Thousands of partners, including Google Ads, Slack, and Any.do, already rely on Zapier to bring automation to their customers . With Zapier's advanced embeddable automation offerings, users can now discover and get started with any of the 4,000+ apps on Zapier where they first experience the need — directly inside a partner's product.

Zapier's partner solutions now include:

App Directory Element: Users can discover available integrations directly within an app, saving developers the time and money needed to build and maintain an app directory. Partners can customize and showcase a plug-and-play app directory that grows automatically alongside Zapier's library of integrations.

Automatic Account Creation [Beta]: This seamless sign-up process means users can create a Zapier account from within partner apps, reducing hassle while keeping users inside Zapier's partner products.

Zap Template Element: If users are new to automation, they may need help knowing where to get started. Zap Templates are pre-made Zaps that help users discover popular use cases for automating their work.

Zap Manager Element: Now users can see the Zaps they've set up and manage their workflows directly inside partner products.

Partner API: Zapier's end-to-end Partner API allows partners to customize how they present Zapier within their product without sacrificing their product's look and feel.

For more information, visit https://zapier.com/partner/solutions

About Zapier: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in easy automation for SMBs. Connect and effortlessly automate information between 4,000+ apps — the largest network in the industry. Try Zapier free: https://zapier.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zapier