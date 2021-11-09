iClick to Host Hainan Discovery: Travel Retail Summit 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is pleased to announce that its Hainan Discovery: Travel Retail Summit 2021 will be held from December 8 to 10, 2021 at the InterContinental Sanya Haitang Bay Resort in Sanya, Hainan.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/iClick Interactive Asia Group L)

At a time when the travel retail industry is experiencing extraordinary changes, this unprecedented 3-day event will gather more than 200 delegates and an impressive line-up of top-notch guest speakers including the leaders of some of the world's leading travel retailers, brand owners, key influencers, top media publishers, and The Moodie Davitt Report.

The conference will address a wide range of topics facing the duty free & travel retail industry as the road to recover begins and will highlight the massive opportunities presented by Hainan's offshore duty-free status. Guests will also enjoy extensive networking opportunities with industry leaders and an exclusive guided tour of the Sanya CDF mall.

"The Hainan Discovery: Travel Retail Summit 2021 is a tremendous opportunity to better understand the vast Chinese travel market and how to benefit from the retail opportunities arising from Hainan's duty-free status," said Frankie Ho, iClick's President of International Business. "We are excited to welcome top industry leaders to share their insights and we look forward to sharing iClick's extensive experience working with the travel retail industry in China."

Topics to be covered during the summit include but are not limited to:

Review of 2021 travel retail landscape

Hainan's offshore duty-free status and tourism outlook

Top trends in digital marketing to Chinese travelers

Rising importance of enterprise SaaS to seize opportunity in China

For more details about the Summit and the full agenda, please visit the event website at https://www.trhainan.com or email the Event Team with any questions at trhainan@i-click.com .

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; litigation and negative publicity surroundings China-based companies listed in the U.S.; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; its ability to comply with existing or future laws and regulations related to data protection or data security; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the emergence of COVID variants, and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China: In the United States: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Core IR Lisa Li Tom Caden Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866 Tel: +1-516-222-2560 E-mail: ir@i-click.com E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited