DigiPlex Leaders Shortlisted for Prestigious Infrastructure Masons Awards

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, a leading Nordic developer and operator of scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, has announced that two of its senior leadership team have been shortlisted as candidates to join the IM100 list of the most influential individuals contributing to the digital infrastructure industry in meaningful and measurable ways.

DigiPlex Chief Operating Officer, Halvor Bjerke has been shortlisted in recognition of his work to raise the profile of the industry and to support sustainability. Bjerke participates in many of the sector's leading forums and associations and influences decisions and debate at customer, policy and industry level. As a co-founder and member of the board for the newly established Norway Data Center Industry, he is at the forefront of driving sustainability in our industry. His recent participation in Norway's new data center policy launch as well as support for the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact have added to his already impressive list of presentations, speeches and panel-debate participation over the last several years.

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Commercial Officer at DigiPlex, has led from the front in championing sustainability in the data center industry. His work, raising the profile of this crucial topic both within the sector and on behalf of the whole industry, was internationally recognized by the 17 awards accredited to DigiPlex during 2020. In addition, Jansson has been named as one of the 50 Most Influential CMOs globally and is the first ever recipient of Datacloud Awards' "Marketeer of the Year". He is also a frequent media commentator and has been at the forefront of committing DigiPlex to become carbon neutral by 2030 (in line with Climate Neutral Pact) as well as aligning the company to several UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Infrastructure Masons was formed to unite the builders of the digital age and pursues five strategic industry priorities: Enhance Education opportunities, Champion Diversity & Inclusion, Promote Innovation and Technical Excellence, Inspire Sustainability, and Increase Awareness. The IM100 Awards showcase and amplifies the outstanding contributions of leaders in the digital infrastructure industry who have led by example and achieved tangible and sustained results.

Commenting on the inclusion of Bjerke and Jansson on the shortlist, Dean Nelson, Infrastructure Masons Founder and Chairman, said: "The Infrastructure Masons Executive Leadership and Board of Directors are very impressed and proud of this year's nominees. We congratulate and salute both Halvor and Fredrik for their continued achievements in the ever-changing global landscape in the digital infrastructure industry. We look forward to welcoming both at our ceremony in December."

Wiljar Nesse, CEO DigiPlex, added; "It is great accolade and achievement to have two of our senior leaders shortlisted for this prestigious honor. It not only underlines the industry leadership of DigiPlex as a brand, but the huge contributions made by these two leaders constantly working to build the positive profile for the industry. On behalf of the whole company, I wish them both the best of luck at the ceremony."

The announcement of the IM100 will take place as part of the Infrastructure Masons Awards to be held as a virtual ceremony on 15th December 2021.

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3449523/1493106.pdf 211109_DigiPlex Leaders Shortlisted for Prestigious Infrastructure Masons Awards__ https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/halvor-bjerke-chief-operating-officer-at-digiplex,c2977339 Halvor Bjerke Chief Operating Officer at DigiPlex https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/fredrik-jansson--chief-commercial-officer--digiplex,c2977340 Fredrik Jansson, Chief Commercial Officer, DigiPlex https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/dean-nelson-infrastructure-masons-founder-and-chairman,c2977345 Dean Nelson Infrastructure Masons Founder and Chairman https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/wiljar-nesse--ceo--digiplex,c2977346 Wiljar Nesse, CEO, DigiPlex

View original content:

SOURCE DigiPlex