State of West Virginia Selects Express Scripts to Bring Affordability to PEIA Pharmacy Benefit Program

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) has announced its intent to award a three-year pharmacy benefit contract to Express Scripts, an Evernorth company, effective July 1, 2022. Express Scripts will administer a comprehensive pharmacy benefit program for 165,000 state employees, retirees, dependents and other benefit-eligible residents, the company announced today.

Currently with CVS Caremark, the state selected Express Scripts after a rigorous competitive-bidding process administered by an independent consultant. Prescription drug claims for the members served by the state's health care program is estimated at more than $310 million annually.

"PEIA requires a pharmacy benefit partner that can address the toughest challenges facing the health of our state employees, retirees and dependents," said Felice Joseph, RPh, PEIA Pharmacy Director. "We look forward to working with Express Scripts and will plan a careful and well communicated transition for our members and their families."

"Express Scripts' broad set of capabilities, most especially our value-based clinical care programs and supply chain scale and innovation, will help improve the health and well-being of PEIA members, while bringing greater affordability to the state's pharmacy plan and to state taxpayers," said Amy Bricker, President, Express Scripts. "We look forward to getting to once again work for the great state of West Virginia."

The award is subject to final contract execution.

