PUPIA: Incursioni association gathered to discuss Ukraine case

SICILY, Italy, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29 the Incursioni association organized a videoconference "Ukraine as a failed state and Europe". The meeting was attended by the councilor for international cooperation of Piedmont Region Maurizio Marrone, philosopher Diego Fusaro, sociologist Fabrizio Fratus, journalist Alessandro Sansoni, vice president of the National Youth Francesco Di Giuseppe and Alessandro Del Giudice from the KulturaEuropa publishing project.

The speakers examined the political, economic and social conditions in Ukraine six years after the Euromaidan revolution. Conference attendees focused on recent tensions in the buffer zone separating the "rebel" autonomous provinces of Donbas and Luhansk in conjunction with the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Ukraine on October 19. During the visit the head of the Pentagon has confirmed Washington's support for Ukraine in the anti-Russian struggle to President Zelens'ky.

According to Alessandro Sansoni, who opened the event, "the Ukrainian crisis is a destabilizing factor for Europe, which, due to the sanctioning regime against Moscow, has already caused serious negative repercussions for the economy of the European Union states and Italy in particular", that had to renounce the construction of the South Stream gas pipeline, as well as a reduction of its import-export volumes with the Russian Federation. He added that, on the other hand, the energy issue remains crucial and "if Germany was able, despite the sanctions, to complete North Stream 2, it is also true that the request for entry into the corporate structure of the Ukrainian state company Naftogaz, supported from Washington, could cause a delay in the commissioning of the pipeline."

For Diego Fusaro the 2014 uprising is "the latest act of an Atlanticization process of the former Soviet space, implemented by Washington in the decades following the fall of the Berlin Wall" and the ouster of Kiev from the sphere of Moscow's influence, with the effect of compromising Euro-Russian relations. To him, it presents a classic example of what the German political scientist Carl Schmitt called "Raumfrende Macht", an intervention of an extra-regional power (in this case, the USA that actively supported the revolt of Euromaidan) in favor of one country, but with positive effects exclusively for the interests of the power outside the context.

The Ukrainian population, not only the Russian-speaking part of it, are currently suffering from serious repercussion, a quite severe economic and social crisis, and shattering of state structures due to a multi-year civil conflict. Failed attempts to improve the situation make many perceive Ukraine as a "failed state", incapable to ensure the well-being of its citizens. "The risk," - underlined Marrone - "is that of having an 'Afghanistan effect' in Ukraine as well if Washington loosens its support for Kiev, with a possible increase in hostility towards the population of the eastern provinces by Ukrainian nationalist groups in seeks a quick solution to the conflict." The European Union, and also Italy as its part, have the duty, as well as the interest, to take a strong negotiating initiative to avoid further escalations.

