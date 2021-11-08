InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Face Mask Option (PLB-138)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Traditional face masks can be too restrictive. I thought there could be a more comfortable option," said an inventor, from Pemberton, N.J., "so I invented the MINI MASK. My design could provide added comfort, protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved protective mask for the nose and mouth. In doing so, it offers a more comfortable alternative to traditional mask options. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. It also enables the user to breathe comfortably and sip a beverage. The invention features a novel and disposable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

