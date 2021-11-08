The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 24th

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (CSE: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, will release its 2021 third quarter financial results following the market close on the evening of Wednesday November 24, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday November 25, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1511938&tp_key=b0955d9f23

Scheduled speakers are Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Angus Footman, current CEO of Galaxie Brands and incoming Chairman of TGOD's Board of Directors, and Shane Dungey, Vice President, Investor Relations, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: November 25, 2021 | Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In:

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688

Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546

Conference ID – 23694857

A replay of the call will also be available through December 2, 2021, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 694857#).

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

