Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Complimentary Business-Class Air With All Suite Bookings For 2021 Black Friday Sale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan for a most memorable 2022 with an Atlas Ocean Voyages' luxe-adventure journey to some of the world's most captivating and remote destinations. This Black Friday, travelers can enjoy more value and more savings when they book an all-inclusive, luxury Atlas voyage aboard World Navigator and World Traveller. From November 26 through 30, 2021, travelers will receive complimentary round-trip, intercontinental business-class air travel for all new deposited suite bookings or 20 percent savings for all new deposited stateroom bookings made aboard Atlas voyages departing from March 1 through September 30, 2022, based on availability. Travelers can choose among 29 voyages in Antarctica and the Arctic, South America, the Mediterranean, British Isles and Northern Europe, and Iceland and Greenland aboard newly launched World Navigator and World Traveller, launching in July 2022. Travelers must mention code BLKFRI21 at time of booking. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' Black Friday offer, please call Atlas Ocean Voyages at 1.844.44.ATLAS (28527).

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

"Our generous Black Friday Offer delivers the best value, savings and selection for an all-inclusive, 2022 luxury adventure with Atlas," said Carlos Garzon, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Atlas Ocean Voyages. "World Navigator and World Traveller call at smaller ports than other cruise ships and can ply narrow channels and shallow waters to bring guests to authentic, off-the-beaten-path locales, as well as dock in city centers for the most convenient access. Because of this, Atlas Ocean Voyages is ideal for seasoned travelers seeking a distinctive, luxurious and safe experience."

For Atlas Ocean Voyages' Black Friday Sale, travelers can choose among 20 World Navigator voyages, ranging from six to 16 nights, and nine inaugural season voyages aboard World Traveller, ranging from seven to 11 nights. All guests enjoy Atlas' industry-leading All Inclusive All The Way, which offers the most inclusions, such as complimentary round-trip air travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways, choice of a complimentary shore excursion at every port, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, Atlas Assurance protection program, and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy robes, slippers and binoculars to use throughout the voyage, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas' first ship, has begun service and World Traveller will launch in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages