DISH Network reports third quarter 2021 financial results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, compared to $4.53 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $557 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $505 million from the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.88 for the third quarter, compared to $0.86 per share during the same period of 2020.

Pay-TV

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 13,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net increase of approximately 116,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.98 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.42 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.56 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased approximately 121,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.77 million retail wireless subscribers.

Year-to-Date Review

DISH Network's 2021 revenue through the third quarter totaled $13.43 billion, compared to $10.94 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2021, net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $1.86 billion, compared with $1.03 billion during the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.93 for the first nine months of 2021, compared with $1.77 during the same period last year.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its third quarter 2021 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

