AESP Announces 2022 Board of Director Appointments to Drive New Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy Initiatives Additions to the AESP Board reflect diversity, equity, and inclusion.

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), announced its newly elected 2022 Board of Directors, which guides Association strategy and informs how AESP achieves its goal of creating highly educated energy efficiency and clean energy workforces. New additions to the board highlight the increased diversity of AESP's membership and the value its members place on equity and inclusivity within the industry.

New additions to the AESP Board of Directors will include:

Joyce Bodoh, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Jeff Brown, Public Service Company of Oklahoma

The following current Board Members have been elected to a subsequent term:

Art Christianson, The Home Depot

William Ellis, Pepco, An Exelon Company

Laura Orfanedes, ICF

Laura Schauer, ILLUME Advising

"These new additions to the board will give us even more diverse industry representation, and illustrate the continued importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion to our membership and our organization," said Jennifer Szaro, President and CEO of AESP. "McKinsey research shows that diverse leadership outperforms homogenous groups by 15-35%. We firmly believe that bringing in new perspectives is essential to the future of AESP and the clean energy and energy efficiency industries."

The 2022 Board of Directors, will be chaired by Sue Hanson of Tetra Tech. Knox Cameron of DTE Energy will act as Chair Elect and Raegan Bond of Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors will be Immediate Past Chair. In addition, the following members are also continuing their service on the 2022 Board:



Marie Abdou, National Grid

Ariana Arguello, FortisBC

Dave Backen, Backen Consulting

Chris Baggett, APS

Peter Banwell, U.S. EPA

Charmaine Cigliano, Orange & Rockland

Sarah Colvin, Opus One Solutions

Mark Gentry, CLEAResult

Jeff Ihnen, Michaels Energy

Danielle Marquis, Franklin Energy

Tim Michel, PG&E

Bill Norton, Opinion Dynamics

Quinn Parker, ENCOLOR

Brian Pippin, JEA

Katie Vrabel, Buckingham Companies

About the Association of Energy Services Professionals

Founded in 1989, AESP is a not-for-profit, member-based association dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, demand-side management, distributed energy resources, and demand response programs. AESP achieves its mission through knowledge amplification, professional development, and community building. Learn more at aesp.org. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

