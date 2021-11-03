ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Stone Brewing introduces two holiday essentials for the season of giving and indulging.

Stone Brewing Releases the Ultimate Beers for Winter

Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches combines the flavors of Oaxacan Hot Chocolate and Tres Leches treats in an imperial stout that's smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent.

Craft stouts are quickly becoming a staple of the holiday season, with the category growing 80% during the Thanksgiving to Christmas holiday season last year.* Made from all that's good about the holidays, Stone Xocoveza is brewed with chocolate, coffee, Pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. It is a lively blend of flavors. Sweet spices are balanced with rich and creamy chocolate. Mild roast coffee flavor shines through and vanilla enhances the intense combination. Pasilla peppers impart a light hint of heat in the finale. Like a slice of Grandma's tres leches cake and a sip of Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, the result is creamy, intensely flavorful and silky smooth.

Quite fitting for the holidays, this beer is incredibly food friendly. Pair it with Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs, Birria Tacos, Flourless Chocolate Cake or… Tres Leches Cake. Find Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches at 8.5% ABV in 12oz six-pack cans or giftable 22oz bottles.

"I fell in love with Stone Xocoveza the first time I tried it many years ago," said Stone co-founder Greg Koch. "I, like so many, look forward to the release each year. As much as I was hesitant to mess with such a hallowed beer, I do believe that this new recipe is my very favorite version we've ever produced, and I will be squirreling away more than my fair share to enjoy throughout the next year plus. Fair? Perhaps not. Too bad!" laughed Koch with a mischievous Grinch like grin.

Stone 12 Days of IPAs: This amazing pack of holiday cheer features 12 individual beers ranging from new recipes to year-round staples, and archived fan-favorites from one of the most famous IPA breweries in the world. Given as a gift, or kept for yourself, beer drinkers can explore Stone's storied past via a journey of IPA expressions. Highlights include:

brand new The Stone Hazy IPA , a 6.7% juice bomb.

Stone Grapefruit Slam IPA (8%), pulled from archives for its bitter, zesty grapefruit a-peel (couldn't resist the pithy reference).

Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA (10.1%), the heralded result of the perfect execution of tea and beer that's as hard to come by as a sighting of Jolly Ol' St. Nick.

Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA (8.7%), Stone's most requested archive beer of all time. 'Nough said.

"Stone is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year," stated Stone Co-Founder Greg Koch. "So, we're doing… well… pretty much what we committed to doing 25 years ago. We're making really good beers that bring people together. These are the beers I'm proud to bring to my holiday gathering of misfits. Now you can do the same."

Both of Stone's holiday beer offerings are now available nationwide.

Visit the Stone Beer Finder: Find.StoneBrewing.com. For those in California, ship directly to your home via StoneBrewing.com.

*Nielsen data for Craft Stout sales in the 5 weeks between 11/22/20 – 12/25/20 vs. the five weeks immediately preceding.

About Stone Brewing:

The San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States and an industry leader in environmental sustainability. Stone has been called the "All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth" by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter.

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. (PRNewsfoto/Stone Brewing)

