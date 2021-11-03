Junior Achievement of New York to honor Herb Engert at Leadership Gala

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) is pleased to announce that Herb Engert, New York Office Managing Partner of Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) will be receiving the 2021 Leadership Award. He will be honored at the 2021 Leadership Awards Gala which will be held on November 16th at Gotham Hall.

The 2021 Leadership Awards Gala, is a chance to come together to recognize our amazing community of supporters throughout New York. The Leadership Awards are presented each year to a champion of Junior Achievement's efforts across the great New York area. This year's honoree, Herb Engert, is responsible for the overall client service and internal management of the EY US member firm's headquarters and largest office and is a vocal advocate for youth empowerment. A strong supporter of the arts, he is also a Board Member for the Roundabout Theatre Company and is active with Lincoln Center. In addition, he is actively involved with the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Endeavor, and The Kauffman Foundation. In 2019, Herb was recognized in the City and State of New York Finance Power 50 List as one of the most influential and powerful leaders in finance in New York City, and in 2021, was named a Notable LGBTQ Executive by Crain's New York Business.

"Herb has always been a pioneer in his field and his values could not resonate more with the work we do at Junior Achievement," said Betty Garger, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. "His commitment to the arts and entrepreneurship reflect his passion for advocacy and leadership. We are honored to present him with this award."

The event will also feature recognition of the 2021 Chairman's Award to the Speaker of the NYS Assembly, the Honorable Carl E. Heastie; the 2021 EY Young Innovator of the Year Award to CEO & Co-Founder of Convene, Ryan Simonetti; and the 2021 Joseph A. Peri Student of the Year Award, to be presented to Jada Robinson, a high school senior from Mount Vernon High School.

For more information about the 2021 Leadership Awards Gala, please visit https://newyork.ja.org/events/2021-leadership-awards-gala.

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 57,000 student experiences per year to more than 240 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

