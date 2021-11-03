HubSpot Reports Q3 2021 Results

Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot)
Financial Highlights:

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $339.2 million, up 49% compared to Q3'20.

Operating Income (Loss)

  • GAAP operating margin was (4.4%), compared to (6.8%) in Q3'20.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.7%, compared to 7.2% in Q3'20.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($14.9) million, compared to ($15.5) million in Q3'20.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $32.9 million, compared to $16.5 million in Q3'20.

Net Income (Loss)

  • GAAP net loss was ($13.7) million, or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($22.5) million, or ($0.49) per basic and diluted share in Q3'20.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $25.6 million, or $0.54 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.30 per basic and $0.28 per diluted share in Q3'20.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 47.0 million, compared to 45.6 million basic and diluted shares in Q3'20.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 47.0 million and 50.8 million respectively, compared to 45.6 million and 49.0 million, respectively in Q3'20.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • The company generated $54.1 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $11.4 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $38.7 million during Q3'20.
  • The company generated $38.2 million of free cash flow, compared to $25.3 million during Q3'20.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew total customers to 128,144 at September 30, 2021, up 34% from September 30, 2020.
  • Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,536 during the third quarter of 2021, up 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

"At this year's annual Analyst Day, I provided an overview of our long-term growth strategy and introduced the four strategic pillars that are guiding our investments into the future," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. "We've been well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers this year, as evidenced by another quarter of impressive results. Our long-term strategy, coupled with the enterprise-grade product announcements we made at INBOUND, give us a solid foundation to continue that momentum and finish out the year strong."

Business Outlook
Based on information available as of November 3, 2021, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $356 million to $358 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.54. This assumes approximately 50.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,287 million to $1,289 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $113 million to $115 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.78. This assumes approximately 50.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information
HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday November 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international). The replay passcode is 41811. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 128,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of and full year 2021; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding expected market trends, future investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)




September 30,



December 31,




2021



2020


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

288,334



$

378,123


Short-term investments



882,340




873,073


Accounts receivable



126,673




126,433


Deferred commission expense



57,475




44,576


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



56,242




34,716


Total current assets



1,411,064




1,456,921


Long-term investments



114,738




30,697


Property and equipment, net



94,727




101,123


Capitalized software development costs, net



37,982




24,943


Right-of-use assets



285,273




275,893


Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



37,642




28,296


Other assets



25,570




13,893


Intangible assets, net



11,075




10,282


Goodwill



47,404




31,318


Total assets


$

2,065,475



$

1,973,366


Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

1,944



$

13,540


Accrued compensation costs



64,319




44,054


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



64,691




37,184


Convertible senior notes



21,269




7,837


Operating lease liabilities



25,216




30,020


Deferred revenue



372,381




312,866


Total current liabilities



549,820




445,501


Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



289,536




279,664


Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,498




3,636


Other long-term liabilities



11,833




10,811


Convertible senior notes, net of current portion



378,795




471,099


Total liabilities



1,233,482




1,210,711


Stockholders' equity:







Common stock



47




46


Additional paid-in capital



1,375,982




1,241,167


Accumulated other comprehensive income



591




4,603


Accumulated deficit



(544,627)




(483,161)


Total stockholders' equity



831,993




762,655


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,065,475



$

1,973,366


Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020


Revenues:












Subscription

$

328,975



$

221,058



$

899,661



$

608,702


Professional services and other


10,220




7,327




31,688




22,259


Total revenue


339,195




228,385




931,349




630,961


Cost of revenues:












Subscription


57,547




33,181




152,533




93,316


Professional services and other


12,059




9,422




34,685




26,348


Total cost of revenues


69,606




42,603




187,218




119,664


Gross profit


269,589




185,782




744,131




511,297


Operating expenses:












Research and development


78,473




54,456




218,973




150,026


Sales and marketing


170,016




119,299




468,836




324,230


General and administrative


36,027




27,488




102,883




80,228


Total operating expenses


284,516




201,243




790,692




554,484


Loss from operations


(14,927)




(15,461)




(46,561)




(43,187)


Other expense:












Interest income


230




958




1,046




7,150


Interest expense


(7,798)




(7,062)




(24,376)




(29,823)


Other income (expense)


9,877




(7)




11,064




(1,152)


Total other income (expense)


2,309




(6,111)




(12,266)




(23,825)


Loss before income tax expense


(12,618)




(21,572)




(58,827)




(67,012)


Income tax expense


(1,117)




(926)




(2,639)




(2,603)


Net loss

$

(13,735)



$

(22,498)



$

(61,466)



$

(69,615)


Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.29)



$

(0.49)



$

(1.31)



$

(1.57)


Weighted average common shares used in

  computing basic and diluted net loss per share:


47,044




45,627




46,752




44,346


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020


Operating Activities:












Net loss


(13,735)



$

(22,498)



$

(61,466)



$

(69,615)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided 
   by operating activities












Depreciation and amortization


11,452




9,384




33,188




27,067


Stock-based compensation


44,987




31,186




120,847




90,022


Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes


1,736






4,824




10,493


Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount


(11,429)






(24,457)




(48,675)


Gain on strategic investments


(10,717)






(11,739)




Gain on termination of operating leases


(4,276)






(4,276)




Loss on disposal of fixed assets


6,468






6,468




Benefit from deferred income taxes


(201)




(314)




(1,321)




(736)


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


5,603




6,526




18,115




18,188


Amortization (accretion) of bond discount


1,273




(226)




2,943




(3,716)


Unrealized currency translation


323




(305)




603




(121)


Changes in assets and liabilities












Accounts receivable


(11,189)




(6,311)




(2,249)




(380)


Prepaid expenses and other assets


545




(2,176)




(7,149)




(22,596)


Deferred commission expense


(7,969)




(5,514)




(24,371)




(11,351)


Right-of-use assets


8,401




9,184




26,948




22,582


Accounts payable


(10,682)




1,233




(11,951)




3,070


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


22,651




13,336




38,184




13,780


Operating lease liabilities


(8,048)




(9,202)




(26,422)




(21,516)


Deferred revenue


17,460




14,364




66,825




21,492


Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating
   activities


42,653




38,667




143,544




27,988


Investing Activities:












Purchases of investments


(383,268)




(410,414)




(1,037,331)




(1,377,442)


Maturities of investments


344,174




303,268




940,776




1,013,270


Sale of investments








10,932


Equity method investment






(3,100)




Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired






(16,810)




Purchases of property and equipment


(6,653)




(7,856)




(17,399)




(27,753)


Capitalization of software development costs


(9,217)




(5,481)




(25,638)




(15,644)


Purchases of strategic investments


(4,000)




(1,000)




(10,202)




(2,000)


Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities


(58,964)




(121,483)




(169,704)




(398,637)


Financing Activities:












Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs paid
   of $9.9 million




(491)






450,123


Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022
   Convertible Notes


4






729




362,492


Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes








(327,543)


Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal


(35,019)






(80,428)




(234,366)


Payments for Capped Call Options related to the 2025 Convertible Notes








(50,600)


Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards


(4,815)




(2,437)




(11,728)




(4,637)


Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans


9,256




7,048




34,124




22,256


Repayments of finance lease obligations








(28)


Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing
   activities


(30,574)




4,120




(57,303)




217,697


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(3,117)




2,505




(6,326)




2,361


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(50,002)




(76,191)




(89,789)




(150,591)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


341,365




204,115




381,152




278,515


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

291,363



$

127,924



$

291,363



$

127,924


Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021


2020



2021


2020


GAAP operating loss

$

(14,927)


$

(15,461)



$

(46,561)


$

(43,187)


Stock-based compensation


44,987



31,186




120,847



90,022


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


326



462




1,008



2,260


Acquisition related expenses


350



340




1,917



1,191


Gain on termination of operating leases


(4,276)






(4,276)




Loss on disposal of fixed assets


6,468






6,468




Non-GAAP operating income

$

32,928


$

16,527



$

79,403


$

50,286












GAAP operating margin


(4.4)

%


(6.8)

%



(5.0)

%


(6.8)

%

Non-GAAP operating margin


9.7

%


7.2

%



8.5

%


8.0

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021


2020



2021


2020


GAAP net loss

$

(13,735)



(22,498)



$

(61,466)


$

(69,615)


Stock-based compensation


44,987



31,186




120,847



90,022


Amortization of acquired intangibles assets


326



462




1,008



2,260


Acquisition related expenses


350



340




1,917



1,191


Gain on termination of operating leases


(4,276)






(4,276)




Loss on disposal of fixed assets


6,468






6,468




Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount

  and debt issuance costs


5,603



6,526




18,115



18,188


(Gain on) impairment of strategic investments


(10,717)






(11,739)



250


Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes


1,736






4,824



10,493


Loss on equity method investment


137






221




Income tax effects of non-GAAP items


(5,282)



(2,462)




(13,073)



(8,475)


Non-GAAP net income

$

25,597



13,554



$

62,846


$

44,314












Non-GAAP net income per share:










Basic

$

0.54


$

0.30



$

1.34


$

1.00


Diluted

$

0.50


$

0.28



$

1.24


$

0.92


Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations










Basic


47,044



45,627




46,752



44,346


Diluted


50,804



48,961




50,628



48,348


Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue 

(in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



COS,
Subs-
cription


COS,
Prof.
services
& other


R&D


S&M


G&A



COS,
Subs-
cription


COS,
Prof.
services
& other


R&D


S&M


G&A


GAAP expense

$

57,547


$

12,059


$

78,473


$

170,016


$

36,027



$

33,181


$

9,422


$

54,456


$

119,299


$

27,488


Stock -based compensation


(1,660)



(748)



(18,449)



(17,302)



(6,828)




(1,140)



(652)



(10,244)



(13,300)



(5,850)


Amortization of acquired

  intangible assets


(234)







(92)






(442)







(20)




Acquisition related expenses






(337)





(13)








(340)






Gain on termination of

  operating leases


395



275



1,346



1,839



421













Loss on disposal of fixed assets


(600)



(415)



(2,036)



(2,781)



(636)













Non-GAAP expense

$

55,448


$

11,171


$

58,997


$

151,680


$

28,971



$

31,599


$

8,770


$

43,872


$

105,979


$

21,638
























GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue


17.0

%


3.6

%


23.1

%


50.1

%


10.6

%



14.5

%


4.1

%


23.8

%


52.2

%


12.0

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue


16.3

%


3.3

%


17.4

%


44.7

%


8.5

%



13.8

%


3.8

%


19.2

%


46.4

%


9.5

%





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



COS,
Subs-
cription


COS,
Prof.
services
& other


R&D


S&M


G&A



COS,
Subs-
cription


COS,
Prof.
services
& other


R&D


S&M


G&A


GAAP expense

$

152,533


$

34,685


$

218,973


$

468,836


$

102,883



$

93,316


$

26,348


$

150,026


$

324,230


$

80,228


Stock -based compensation


(4,556)



(2,270)



(45,014)



(49,902)



(19,105)




(3,114)



(1,885)



(29,063)



(36,984)



(18,976)


Amortization of acquired

  intangible assets


(709)







(299)






(2,201)







(59)




Acquisition related expenses






(1,021)



(367)



(529)








(1,001)





(190)


Gain on termination of

  operating leases


395



275



1,346



1,839



421













Loss on disposal of fixed assets


(600)



(415)



(2,036)



(2,781)



(636)













Non-GAAP expense

$

147,063


$

32,275


$

172,248


$

417,326


$

83,034



$

88,001


$

24,463


$

119,962


$

287,187


$

61,062
























GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue


16.4

%


3.7

%


23.5

%


50.3

%


11.0

%



14.8

%


4.2

%


23.8

%


51.4

%


12.7

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue


15.8

%


3.5

%


18.5

%


44.8

%


8.9

%



13.9

%


3.9

%


19.0

%


45.5

%


9.7

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)




Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,




2021


2020



2021


2020


GAAP subscription margin


$

271,428


$

187,877



$

747,128


$

515,386


Stock -based compensation



1,660



1,140




4,556



3,114


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



234



442




709



2,201


Gain on termination of operating leases



(395)






(395)




Loss on disposal of fixed assets



600






600




Non-GAAP subscription margin


$

273,527


$

189,459



$

752,598


$

520,701













GAAP subscription margin percentage



82.5

%


85.0

%



83.0

%


84.7

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



83.1

%


85.7

%



83.7

%


85.5

%

Reconciliation of free cash flow










(in thousands)
























Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,




2021


2020



2021


2020


GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

  activities


$

42,653


$

38,667



$

143,544


$

27,988


Purchases of property and equipment



(6,653)



(7,856)




(17,399)



(27,753)


Capitalization of software development costs



(9,217)



(5,481)




(25,638)



(15,644)


Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



11,429






24,457



48,674


Free cash flow


$

38,212


$

25,330



$

124,964


$

33,265


Reconciliation of operating cash flow

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,




2021


2020



2021


2020


GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

  activities


$

42,653


$

38,667



$

143,544


$

27,988


Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



11,429






24,457



48,674


Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt


$

54,082


$

38,667



$

168,001


$

76,662


Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)







Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021



Year Ended
December 31, 2021


GAAP operating income range


($10,266)-($8,266)



($55,102)-($53,102)


Stock-based compensation


43,831




162,564


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


323




1,330


Acquisition related expenses


112




2,016


Gain on termination of operating leases





(4,276)


Loss on disposal of fixed assets





6,468


Non-GAAP operating income range


$34,000-$36,000



$113,000-$115,000


Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)















Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021



Year Ended
December 31, 2021


GAAP net loss range

($17,570)-($16,320)



($76,969)-($75,719)


Stock-based compensation


43,831




162,564


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


323




1,330


Acquisition related expenses


112




2,016


Gain on termination of operating leases





(4,276)


Loss on disposal of fixed assets





6,468


Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs


5,406




23,519


(Gain on) impairment of strategic investments





(11,739)


Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes





4,824


Loss on equity method investment





221


Income tax effects of  non-GAAP items

(5,402)-(5,652)



(18,458)-(18,708)


Non-GAAP net income range

$26,700-$27,700



$89,500-$90,500








GAAP net income per basic and diluted share

($0.37)-($0.34)



($1.53)-($1.51)


Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$0.52-$0.54



$1.76-$1.78


HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, gain or loss on strategic investment, gain on termination of operating leases, gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets, gain or loss on equity method investment, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, lease terminations or amendments, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount from operating cash flow provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, gain or loss on equity method investment, gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

A.

Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price



B.

Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition.  While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.



C.

Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses.



D.

In May 2017, the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%.  In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.




In the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company settled $46.4 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash and in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company settled $103.6 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash. In connection with these settlements, the Company recorded a $1.7 million and $4.8 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The loss represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $11.4 million and $24.5 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as cash used in operating activities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Throughout the remainder of 2021 and until the maturity of the notes that are due in 2022, the Company has repaid, and will continue to repay early conversions of these notes. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



E.

Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



F.

We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have committed to make additional capital contributions.  We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.  We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results.



G.

Gain on termination of operating leases results from early lease terminations and related improvement reimbursements from landlords being recorded as income. Loss on fixed assets result from the disposal of property and equipment associated with early lease terminations.  As we generally fulfill our obligations for the full lease term and use these assets for their full useful lives, we believe these activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these transactions provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



H.    

The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

