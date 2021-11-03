84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in San Antonio, TX, Seeks to Fill Immediate Openings at Retail Stores, Door Shop Attendees Will Interview for Openings During Event on November 10th

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at its locations in the San Antonio region. The company will host a Hiring Event on November 10th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express San Antonio Airport (91 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216).

At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include manager trainees (MTs), warehouse and forklift associates, door manufacturers, and more. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event and will be able to participate in a pre-employment drug screening at the location.

"84 Lumber is seeking to fill 18 open positions in the San Antonio region to add to our team of 120 employees in the area," said Jorge Espinoza, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in San Antonio and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Espinoza went on to detail the openings in the region:

Manager trainees (MTs) hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $40,000 per year.



Warehouse and forklift associates need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. These associates can expect a starting pay of up to $16 per hour depending on experience and which shift they work.



Door manufacturers need no prior experience and are involved in the manufacturing of doors. These associates can expect a starting pay of $12 per hour.

Espinoza added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

"We are proud to be a family-owned company, and we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us," said Espinoza. "In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber's Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber continues to follow CDC safety guidelines with regard to COVID-19. We ask that those attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

